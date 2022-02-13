Your daily horoscope for February 14, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Daily horoscope for February 14, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The week begins with a call to adventure, and the courage is there for you to take a risk and go for your dreams.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of pleasure. Do something brave and courageous, Aries. There are some things in life that just cannot wait for you to enjoy.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The week begins with a focus on family. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector home.

Assert yourself, Taurus. You have a lot at stake and it's important to let others know you mean business and want to get yours from life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The last few days have been thought-provoking, but now it's time to share what's on your mind.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of communication. Speak up, Gemini. You have held back far too long and now it's your turn to be heard.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What do you want more than anything else? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of money.

Invest in yourself, Cancer. There's nothing better than spending money on your personal growth and you have a window of opportunity to develop an area of your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Get to know yourself. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of identity. Do something that you love, Leo.



You shine brightest when you are living in the moment and expressing your love for life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

People can be tough to understand. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of hidden enemies.

Don't worry about the haters, Virgo. There comes a point where you need to not worry about who is saying what but focus on your own life instead.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Don't isolate yourself. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of friendships.

Spend time with the people who make you happiest, Libra. Your social life is lighting up and it's good for you to take advantage of it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your work may require more of you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of career and social status.

Hustle like you never have before, Scorpio. You have a great work ethic and when you lean in on your desire to succeed great things happen.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Study hard. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of higher learning. Take a risk, Sagittarius.

Sometimes you have to test the waters to see how far you can get with a dream.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Good things come to those who wait. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of shared resources.

You'll find what you need, Capricorn. Don't let the day go by with worry, instead, think about who you know and what you have available to you. The universe intends to provide.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Be true to yourself. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of commitment. Make a decision, Aquarius.

Gather the information you need, and then make a solid choice — one that you feel convicted about.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Make your to-do list. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your sector of daily duties.

Stay busy, Pisces. It's a great time to be actively productive, and don't let procrastination side-track you from your goals.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

