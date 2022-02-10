Your daily horoscope for February 11, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Daily horoscope for February 11, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mentally prepare yourself, Aries, as the day can be both productive and challenging simultaneously. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of home and family. This can command some of your attention as you will be placing things related to home on a high-priority list.

However, while the Moon is in Cancer, your energy wisely used can make this a productive day. So, try to detach yourself and avoid mood swings that take you from one side of life to another. You'll need a clear focal point to aim for and attain before the weekend comes.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you have something important to say to a person, and it involves something personal and not privy to the public, be cautious with how you deliver your message.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of communication. Here, you are better off speaking in one-on-one, even over the phone, if you can.

You may prefer to text or start a conversation over email. Still, the final delivery of your message is ideally followed-up over the phone. You'll want to have a personal touch.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have a soft spot that you sometimes hide from the world, but you can't help but be a giver, and the next few days, don't be surprised if you're in a generous mood.

You might find yourself picking out the right gift for a friend just because the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of money.

For the next few days, one way to express your sweeter side can be to plan for Valentine's Day or to book and pre-pay for an event that you want to take your loved ones to.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The next few days are excellent for you, Cancer, because your ruling planet, the Moon, will be in your zodiac sign.

When the Moon is in your sign, do things that help you get organized. You can begin by getting drawers in order or checking expiration dates on products daily and clearing away negative energy.

There's a lot of good that can be accomplished when you are in the right mood, so put on your favorite songs and focus.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It hurts to say goodbye to people you care about, but there are times when it's best to give space to individuals who clash with your values or distract you from your life.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of hidden enemies. Like a laser beam, individuals who drain you emotionally will be hard to avoid. When this happens, it's time to make a brave decision and choose your mental health by setting a boundary that's needed.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today will catch you in your feelings about the people in your life who are always there for you when you need them. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of friends, and it doesn't matter if you haven't spoken to someone in years.

It's a beautiful day to reconnect, reach out and ask how someone you have a history with is doing. But, don't stay home if you haven't made any genuine connections lately. Instead, do something that puts you in a position to meet others, as the energy to connect is vital for you over the next few days.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How do you feel about your job or the work you do each day? If you're unhappy, it's time to do something about it.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of career and social status, and it's perfect for evaluating your goals. If you aren't where you want to be now, you can begin to make a small change or create a plan to take steps in a new direction.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You will discover something new, Scorpio.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of higher learning. There are so many ways to learn a new subject, and sometimes you don't even have to go through the experience personally.

You can acquire knowledge by listening to someone share their experiences. You might even gain insight by empathizing with their experience and visualizing what it would have been like for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You need to exercise a little more caution today as you could let your heart overrule your mind and toss logic out of the window. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of shared resources.

The Moon in Cancer involves your area of secrets, wills, and medical documents. If you have to decide or change, be sure that you have someone to advise you and give you guidance. You may be overly accomodating for the wrong reasons and regret it later or make a costly choice you'll regret.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your heart is on your sleeve today, and the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of commitments.

You are at a place where you need to focus on relationships. However, the time you want to spend with people who matter most to you can feel compromised due to work or other obligations. Address whatever circumstantial problems you are going through directly with your partner.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of daily duties, and the busy energy that started last week continues this week.

Not having a break can put you in a negative mood, so plan to destress by taking breaks. Get your exercise in, and when possible, turn in to bed early to get a good night's rest.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's a great day to express your artistic side or put yourself in situations where you can appreciate the beauty and talent of others.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of creativity. This is an opportunity to participate in soulful activities. Painting, drawing, playing music, or attending a concert or movie can all be perfect for closing out the day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A. , is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

