Daily horoscope for February 7, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may find yourself in the right social circles or attacking people who appreciate art and music.

The allure of what's beautiful easily draws you. So, today is the perfect time to visit a museum, check out art NFTs, or make some esthetic changes to your personal space that enhances comfort and stability.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What do you want to achieve this week, Taurus? Set an intention while the Moon is in your sign.

The Moon enhances your desire to live life your way. When the Moon speaks to Jupiter in Aquarius, you desire control over your life and be respected for how hard you work.

Put your energy into work your career, and directly apply your mind toward meaningful goals.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The day brings tension as chaos surfaces when the Moon brushes over Uranus in your enemy sector.

Early-morning negativity can throw off your day if you let it, but you have choices and can decide how involved you want to become.

While you tend to be open-minded about all subjects and situations, friends at odds may cause you to feel like a referee who has to take a side or call foul. You may need to choose yourself and take a step back to allow others to handle their disagreement.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

A fundamental relationship can play a part in motivating you to do more and to achieve a bit goal that you have been hoping to complete before the end of this year. With Mars and Venus in your sector of relationships, your drive and desire to form stronger business partnerships grow.

This is an excellent day to set meetings and to have essential conversations about goals and objectives and who will handle specific tasks or projects this week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's a busy day for you, Leo, as many responsibilities arise, pulling you in a variety of directions. As a result, your time will be limited, so plan out your schedule in advance.



For today, be cautious about the types of tasks and assignments you accept, especially if you have the option to limit your work.

With so much on your plate today, it's best to do your best on a few things at a time. However, trying to get more done may be at the expense of your high standards.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Change is in the air again, and a season of life is ending. And with your ruling planet connecting with Pluto in your sector of creativity, your interests may change.

You may discover a new project that you fall in love with while doing or something that you had always enjoyed could no longer intrigue you as it did in the past.

You can find a new path or journey you'd like to take. Today can be the first step you take in a new direction, but you'll want to create a strategy later for how you will continue to build a new dream in your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today, you might meet someone who works in a high position or carries authority with similar interests as you through a family member or a work-related friend. This chance encounter can be promising and could open doors for you.

Make it a point to do a little networking today, either in person or online, and resist the urge to be an introvert if you aren't particularly into group settings. Mingling at social events or consider joining a professional organization where you already know people and want to become more involved.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

A decision, event, or information you had received before may change and head in a new direction today.

Suppose you have been involved in negotiations during Mercury retrograde. In that case, there can be some sort of miscommunication or problem with a contract that requires a review.

Take this window of opportunity seriously, especially if you need to revise specific requests.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Start owning your worth, Sagittarius.

Yes, asking for more money is rarely easy, but there are days (or weeks) when doing so will work in your favor.

Suppose you've been thinking about asking for a raise at work or looking into a promotion opportunity, Jupiter. In that case, your ruling planet is shining a light on your money sector.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Slow and steady wins the race, Capricorn, and today your efforts may feel as though they are twice as hard as they need to be.

You might have to push, knock and be assertive about getting what you want from life.

But, be sound-minded and think frugally and practically. Your energy will be met with success, not necessarily overnight, but through your consistency.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

A difficult situation in your home or family will start to show signs of change. For example, it may be that your relatives have finally worked beyond a certain point and are now ready to progress towards forgiveness and growth.

It's not a good time to assume that everything is entirely resolved because the last few months have presented enormous challenges. Still, the transformation will turn out for your highest good.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

A warm and friendly relationship plays a supportive role in your life today, and it can be that a problem you've faced is lessened because of the people in your life.

You may start to lose a few particular fears that were personally hard for you. A conversation with a confidant you can trust and let your guard down with will be the reason why.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A. , is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

