Your daily horoscope for February 1, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Daily horoscope for February 1, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's good to have people who hold you accountable when you need them to. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friendships.

And companions, people within your network, and individuals whom you regard highly can prove to be solid mentors with sound advice and wisdom to share.

Be open and receptive to ideas, even if you don't always agree with them right now.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Self-respect is so important, and the more you honor yourself the greater your confidence grows.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career and social status, and this energy invites you to hold strong to convictions and to be true to your deep-seated beliefs in things like integrity, best practices, and what you consider non-negotiable traditions or rules.

It may be difficult to break from old patterns at this time, but your intuition can help you to see what's no longer working and what needs to change.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A teacher can manifest in your life at this time. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of higher learning. You may find it easy to take a traditional approach to study new material.

It might be best to see if a tried and true way of doing things works better for you, especially if you're trying to pass an exam, take online tests for a job, or hope to make a solid impression with someone at a school you're applying to get into.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It may be hard to share what you have been thinking, and even if you do find a way to open up, others may not receive your thoughts as well as you'd hope.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of secrets, so it's a good idea to anticipate less of an emotional reaction from others, especially if you are trying to make a persuasive argument to change a person's position or heart on an important manner.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

An important decision is not easy to make, but once you have finally decided to let go or to stick to an idea or project, you are ready to jump in and give it all you've got.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of commitments. It's easier for you to become aware of the long-term consequences of choices you need to make.

The day is good for restructuring your schedule in order to prioritize a few areas of your life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of daily duties, it's a perfect time to delegate a few tasks that aren't intuitive to you.

If you know someone who might be able to do a better job and you have a budget to hire the company or individual, this week is great for gathering quotes and starting moving in a new direction.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may feel as though there's a block to your ability to come up with fresh ideas.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of creativity. So, over the next few days give yourself a little bit of grace if it's harder than usual to brainstorm or be imaginative.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

An important family member or an elderly person who is like a mother or father figure may appear back into your life.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of home and the family, and their presence can be nurturing and healing, perhaps helping you to heal from old wounds from the past in order to start the next chapter of your life on solid footing.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Words hold much meaning to you over the next few days, so be wise about how you use them. The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication. And there are some serious conversations that could come up.

Even though it may feel like joking can release the pressure, it is a wise idea to remain steadfast and committed to honoring the tone that is needed for these chats.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's time to get serious about your budget and spending habits, and if there are adjustments needed, start to make them.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of money. It's a great time to seek financial advice from a professional to help plan savings or to prepare for buying a property or investing in cryptocurrency or real estate investments.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

A part of you may feel like you're carrying more responsibilities than usual.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of identity, and you may find yourself playing the role of grown-up in various areas of your life. You might be making more decisions for yourself and others.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You gain a lot of courage, Pisces.

Sometimes people surprise you by who they reveal themselves to be.

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of hidden enemies. And the maturity to let a toxic person leave your life, that you may not have had before, is finally there for you to lean on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

