Your daily horoscope for January 31, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Expand your social circle, Aries. The world is big and wide, and there are lots of people who would love to get to know you better and appreciate what you have to offer.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friendship and networking, and even if you lean toward the more introverted side, being around others will be good for you, especially over the next few days.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You aren't one to toot your own horn or humble brag, but you might hear words of affirmation from someone at work or get well-earned kudos for giving a great performance at work.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career and social status, and the next few days are promising for taking steps in the right direction, especially with superiors who may have some pull in the area of promotions, raises, or title changes.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Group settings are a helpful way to gain new information, especially if you prefer learning with others instead of studying alone.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of higher learning and education, and if you have an upcoming qualifying exam or some sort of endorsement you need to earn to start a new career, working with a friend who is good at asking quiz questions or signing up for a crash study course is an option to consider.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

People love to help others, and you may find it easier to get the attention of potential investors or friends to dip into their pockets to provide some financial backing to a business or a project you want to bring to the world.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of shared resources and the next few days are promising when it comes to asking for money from others who you think would love to get in on your idea.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Take your time to make a life-long promise to one person, as you may need a little more time to decide.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of commitments, and you may find yourself torn between exclusivity and being free.

There are plenty of people to meet in the dating pool, and if you aren't sure if you'd like to be in an exclusive relationship, the idea of dating around a little more can be appealing to you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Being charitable and kind toward others is a sweet thing for you to do today as the desire to help is strongly felt.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of daily duties, and if you have a window of opportunity open to do a quick drop off of beans and rice to a local church or a few canned goods to a community soup kitchen, indulge yourself to pitch in. You'll feel great about it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

A craft party or gather a group of friends to go painting at a ceramic place together. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of creativity.

The day is perfect for enjoying quality time with people who you enjoy chatting with over a simple, but fun activity that produces a beautiful end result.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you love big family gatherings or enjoy having your home filled with relatives, today's the perfect day to cook up some fun and invite people over.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of home and family. If you live cross country and can't see your kin this week, strike up a conversation about a little reunion in the future and see what the prospects are for summer or the end of the year.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Gossip and information overload are high-risk commodities to be mindful of, so be cautious about sharing thoughts or ideas without knowing who you are speaking to.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication, but your honesty and advice can get into the wrong hands when you lose control over the message you delivered, no matter how well-intentioned.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Spend thrift or need some retail therapy? It's better to save or to keep tabs on where you invest your earnings over the next few days.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of money and personal property.

Give purchases a second thought in the event you're feeling impulsive, and for higher ticket items, have a loved one weigh in for a second opinion when you worry that buyer's remorse could kick in.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Know thyself is a wonderful motto, and the day before the New Moon in Aquarius takes place you might go from facing a few inner demons to thinking about how to self-improve.

The Moon enters your zodiac sign today, so personal development is a wonderful way to spend the next few days.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Not everyone is against you, Pisces, but that also does not mean that you should assume that your friends are always on the same page.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of hidden enemies, and you may notice certain traits in others that either mirror your own shortcomings or red flags that you need to be mindful of in acquaintances you have recently met.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

