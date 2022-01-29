Your daily horoscope for January 30, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Daily horoscope for January 30, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may feel the need to make crucial decisions as it relates to your career and social status.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, where work-related matters come into focus.

A potential job offer could come through, and may even look promising. However, with Mercury still retrograde in the same sign, be careful about signing contracts.

Be sure to check the fine print when your gut says something is not exactly right.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It takes work to take a stand and without having an experience to support your feelings or faith, you may feel slightly wishy-washy about saying anything definitive right now.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of beliefs and spirituality. You may still feel it is too soon to decide what you think or feel one way or another.

A few changes could still be in process that helps you to solidify a final decision related to your religious practice or how you will meditate and begin to connect with your higher power.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A powerful ally could be in the wings waiting to provide you support where you need it the most.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of secrets and shared resources. A contract or a legal agreement involving wills, life-planning, or property may require a second set of eyes or even a cosigner to make a deal.

You could be asked to enter an agreement with someone for property matters. Whatever it is that you may encounter, shared money is involved and ought to be carefully considered while your ruler, Mercury is retrograde for the next week.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Strong feelings of attachment, perhaps even bordering along the lines of jealousy or possessiveness could take place.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of commitments, and with Pluto involved you may feel the intensity of a relationship that is changing.

Try to avoid being overly territorial or allowing feelings of insecurity to trigger actions you'll regret later. Keep a level head, and remember that's why the mind is above the heart. For now, let your logic lead the way.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You could feel the pressures of the day bearing down on you and it can be exhausting, but the good news is that the effort you make today can turn a negative situation around favorably for you.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of daily duties, and Pluto is watching close by to help you figure out what needs to change. So, prepare to roll up your sleeves, Leo, and get to work. It may feel hard at first, but the end result will be worth your while.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Love is on the mind today, and you will want to create something different than your usual dinner and a movie night with the right person.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of romance and pleasure. So, think outside the box, Virgo.

Perhaps a night walk with a companion who loves long conversations or look into a new place to eat and invite a few friends to have a get-together where you can dance and have fun as a group.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes you have to prove yourself to people who know you best, and as they say, a prophet is rarely believed in their own village.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of home and the family, and despite your best efforts to please 'em all, you may still find your best falls short in some way.

This can be the negative side of the family, but the good news is that during intense challenges lots of love can be seen making the work worthwhile for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

A change in plans may require an alternative to what you had expected to do today.



The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of communication, so take things in stride. It can be easy to feel angry today, but tomorrow will provide much greater clarity into the overall situation.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

A strong urge to have something in your life can prompt an impulse purchase, but it's best to manage your desires instead of letting them affect your finances in a way that leads to buyer's remorse or regret.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of money, and it's a good idea to be practical including waiting for 24-hours to be sure that that a nice-to-have is a need that you don't mind sacrificing to afford.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

People change, and even you sometimes feel the need to make adjustments to your schedule, your appearance, and your lifestyle.

The Moon spends the day in your zodiac sign, your sector of identity. So, the pressure of life can be forcing an inward review of your overall lifestyle.

It's a great time to bring in the advice of a fashion consultant or even a life coach to help navigate this journey, especially if you're uncertain about what your first step ought to be.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of hidden enemies, and things you were tolerant about in the past can be harder to accept making your changes a bit sudden for those who are watching but unaware of your feelings.

You may not get the stamp of approval about decisions you make especially if you are cutting ties with individuals who are part of a larger social group you engage with regularly.

However, make a note that some choices must be done because it's what's best for you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of friendships, and a sudden meeting or social event can become an introduction to a person who feels familiar to you.

Fated events can take place at this time, and although the relationship may be for a moment to help you learn a lesson, embrace it for what it is without needing to read too deeply into the matter at this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

