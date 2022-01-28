Your daily horoscope for January 29, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

Daily horoscope for January 29, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

All attention turns to work, Aries, and this is a sweet place for you to put your time and energy to.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of career and social status, and with Mars recently entering the scene you're full of momentum, and a place to channel it is in your job. This can be wonderful for you as the activities you take now could deliver amazing monetary gains.

So, don't worry if you're picking up a shift or two and it seems no one notices. Good things come to you when you wait and work hard for them.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's hard to put your faith in the unseen, but sometimes you have to do so, Taurus, and this is the entire meaning of the Moon in Capricorn for you today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of higher learning and spirituality.

So you ought to consider setting aside some of that cynicism that you feel when you aren't sure what you really believe about life, love, or even your faith. It will all work out, but for now, follow your feelings. Let them guide the way.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You aren't one who judges people by their secrets, but if you feel things are kept from you for no good reason, you might sense it without being told that they are.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources and secrets, and this can have you diligently trying to get to the bottom of a matter.

You might do some deep diving to figure a problem out and to get to the root cause of a situation that has you puzzled and thinking a lot more than usual.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The truth can hurt when it comes to love and who you care about, and when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of commitments for the next few days tough love may be the theme that plays itself out in your relationships.

You might feel hurt by a person that you care deeply for, Cancer, and yet, you will find a way to forgive and let go so that the relationship remains restored.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are stronger and more capable than you realize, Leo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of routines and health, and what a strong place for luna to be.

She can give you a boost of energy that you felt was lacking the last few days, and just in time to get back into a workout routine or to recommit to a healthy food goal that you set earlier in the new year but maybe didn't stick to over the last week.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's hard work to make time for fun, especially when you know that there are so many things to tend to these days.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of pleasure and creativity, so this is a call for flexibility and to figure out how to find that perfect balance between socializing with friends and getting things done at work in a timely way.

You might need to plan ahead and be less spontaneous to accomplish both, but this is your strongest trait. You can do it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You might find yourself taking on the lead at home when it comes to important decisions, and others will either find your authoritative stance refreshing or slightly intimidating. Don't take it the wrong way, as it may be an adjustment on their part.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of home and the family, and this can be a time where everything starts to shift into a more serious tone as responsibilities are tended to and demands are made. The next few days won't be easy, but you will manage.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Stern is an understatement and no matter how soft you deliver your message you may still come across as harsh without trying.

Why? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of communication, and this energy may magnify how others perceive you when you are trying to get a clear point across.

It may be necessary to buffer any tough messages between softer things like compliments or check-ins to see how others are doing emotionally. Practice your best conversation skills to help navigate essential talks over the next few days.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't want to spend all that you make, and living paycheck to paycheck is no fun for anyone.

That's why it's so important to focus on the little things in your budget when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of money.

If you're trying to get out of debt, consider improving your budget or how you keep track of bills. If you have a need to negotiate credit card rates or to start saving money, look at every option and write them down carefully pondering your choices before making any final decisions.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Confidence is a gift, and you have an opportunity to feel a boost of it when the Moon enters your zodiac sign of Capricorn. In astrology, the Moon is in its fall when in Capricorn, but this only means that it does not express the emotional side as willingly.

This may be a good thing for you though as distance when solving a personal problem is a good thing. What do you need to be objective about lately? Tackle that area of your life over the next few days.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You know what you feel, and it's not good to deny your instincts when your gut is saying to pay attention to a red flag.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of hidden enemies, and this can be when you start to see others for who they are, not as you'd like them to be.

It's not always easy to spot a person's character flaws when you are first getting to know them but a flag could fly higher than usual over the next few days, just be sure not to ignore it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Firm, solid friends are the backbone of life, and when you have a few of them that's something to be thankful for.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of friendships, and it's the perfect time to count your blessings and to give thanks for the people who are in your life, especially the ones you can count on and who are always there for you when you need to call or chat on a moment's notice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

