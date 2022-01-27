Your daily horoscope for January 28, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Daily horoscope for January 28, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes you just have to take a firm stand and stick by it, Aries, and it won't always be easy.

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing steadiness to your sector of education and beliefs, and this can create didactic emotional energy where your empathetic nature comes through. But, pick a side, Aries, and then be true to it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing structure to your house of shared resources and secrets, and when Saturn is involved you can imagine there are judgments due.

You might be slightly more judgmental than usual and for this reason, try to temper it a bit for the sake of kindness.

Ask questions before making assumptions. Try to understand other people's points of view, too.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing intensity to your sector of commitments.

You may finally come to a place where you're ready to make a decision, a big one that requires some discipline, care, and concern on your part. This may not be an easy thing to do, but not impossible.

It will just take time to see the fruit of your work. Results won't be immediate.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing a sense of closure to your house of health and daily responsibilities.

The Moon pulls you in the direction of learning, thinking, and pondering what's in your best interest. But Saturn is asking you to make decisions that allow your thoughts to create results.

If you try to just wing it, you won't get what you want out of your action as you hoped. So, be careful and meticulous. Pay close attention to the details.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing focus to your sector of romance and pleasures, and sometimes we don't always get what we want.

You might be feeling as though you're so close to the finish line in a particular area of your life, but there are loose ends to tie and important steps left to take. So, be patient, Leo. You're almost there. Freedom is super close.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing energy to your sector of family, and the next few days may require you to take on more responsibilities than you'd like.

You may be doing a lot of heavy liftings, such as a relocation, a changing of residence, or handling some matters that involve your family requiring a restructuring of your routine so that things start to run more smoothly in the future.

The sacrifices will be worth it, Virgo. Don't lose heart.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing intention to your sector of communication, but don't expect conversations to run smoothly or even to happen.

It can feel as though you have to pull teeth to get the information that you need.

Today is a day to expect some delays, and it may even be wise to double-check on any texts you send or emails that are important and need to go through timely.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Expenses can happen unexpectedly, but don't be overly worried. The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing structure to your sector of money. This can mean that despite an expensive bill or something inconvenient taking place, you're able to find exactly what you need either through a friend or some other resource you have already on hand.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Trust your instincts, and know that you have learned lessons from experiences that are helpful to you now.

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing seriousness to your sector of personal development and identity. The day brings a heightened level of maturity that allows you a chance to demonstrate your inner strength and confidence in a big way.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing sternness to your hidden enemy sector. You can only take so much, Capricorn.

At times, it's hard to admit that after all the chances you've given someone there comes a time when you have to just let them go.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing attention to your sector of friendships, and there are times when you truly see that a person is there for you because of a tough time you've endured together.

You might hurt knowing that you had to share this time of sorrow, but you are both stronger and closer now than ever before.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Sagittarius Moon harmonizes with Saturn bringing clarity to your sector of career. And, it's time to make some new choices that impact how you do work. Perhaps something needs to go that is no longer working for you. Ask for a meeting. Make some suggestions for improvements. You never know what will happen until you try.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

