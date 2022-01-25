Your daily horoscope for January 26, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

Daily horoscope for January 26, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You can't make someone open up until they are ready, and you might be unwilling to share your own heart without a bit of prompting, too.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of shared resources and secrets. This is a great day for honest conversation that explores the depths of what you're curious about.

If you have time, this is also a good week to do a deep dive into wills, health, and financial documents.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You can be intense at times, and control issues may be problematic today if emotions are managed.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of commitments, so evaluate what you feel about the people, places, and things in your life that take up space.

Because Scorpio opposes your sign, you may start to sense what you need to detach from and what areas you've outgrown and need to change the most.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of routines and health, and it's a great time to do a deep evaluation of your life's choices including what food you consume, the time you go to sleep, and what you have decided to prioritize.

Ask yourself what are you giving value to that causes you to feel anxiety at the end of the day. Consider cutting back on stressful situations where you can.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of creativity and pleasure, and this is a wonderful time to connect with your soulful side and focus on what makes you happy.

Allow yourself to get lost in something that truly touches your heart and gives you a strong appreciation for the beauty around you. If you've been feeling disconnected from the joys of life, this is a time to recommit to doing things that make you happy.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may feel a bit out in the dark today, Leo, and whether or not to probe further could be a tough decision.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of home and the family, and your protective nature may kick in having you feel like you want to defend a particular person.

But, how will anyone learn to do better without natural consequences helpfully teaching them?

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of communication, and when in the eighth solar house, getting to know someone intimately may appeal to you.

It can be so easy to get caught lost in talks and to want to know everything now. But, pace yourself a little bit and don't try to rush what can happen with time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of money, and now is a great time to look at your financial vulnerabilities and exposures. Check your bill pay online to update and correct any payment errors.

Have old credit cards that need to be shredded or accounts you need to close? This week is perfect for tying loose ends.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in your sign, and it can foster a strong sense of determination and dedication to what you want in life.

Review your goals for this year. Talk to your accountability partner. Don't have one? This week, find someone to help you stay true to your objectives for the year and to give you encouragement when needed.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of hidden enemies, and you may find it hard to forgive people who have disappointed you or made you feel unimportant. It's best to detach and to let go of this negative energy, Sagittarius.

It may bring you down when you notice that you can change your situation and even yourself, but people, no matter how much you love them, can only change when they want to do so.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friendships, and you may come to a place where you desire deeper connection, understanding, and a feeling of knowing others.

Practice natural curiosity when around others. Cultivate positive and engaging people skills that help you to understand people you work with and want to know better to build your friendships.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of career and social status, and as a social but also practical zodiac sign pay close attention to your friendships and connections with others.

Are you doing a good job of catching up with old friends or staying in touch? If it's been a while, start networking a little more online, via phone, or text.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How's your spiritual life going, Pisces?

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of higher learning and it encourages exploring beliefs about faith, your opinion of a higher power, and to review your spiritual practices.

Are you feeling drawn toward a daily meditation or prayer? Now is a great time to return to activities that foster closeness with your higher power.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

