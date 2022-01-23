Your daily horoscope for January 24, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Daily horoscope for January 24, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What are you trying to hide or keep from others, Aries?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of shared resources and secrets, and it can be a hard time to hold in certain things that you don't want others to know.

Guilt, feelings of sorrow, and remorse can be felt, but it's also a time for confession, admitting you're wrong, and issuing an apology when appropriate.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Some relationships aren't meant to be in the public eye, and you may not want to post about a new person on your social media even if it seems appropriate.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of commitments, and decisions that you can't backtrack should be weighed carefully.

With the Nodes in your sign and in your opposite sign, a lot can change over the course of the next year, and what you do now you could change your mind about later.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Don't just brush the surface of things that are important to you, be sure to dive into the details and get to the heart of the matter, Gemini.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of daily duties, and this brings the deeply introspective, fixed energy of the scorpion to your routines and how you approach them.

Over the next few days, your ability to pay close attention to the details can be rewarded with a discovery that you would have missed if you had not.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Go all in, Cancer, even if you have been hurt in the past. It can seem to be reckless to let guards down or to be willing to abandon worry when you are in love or starting to date someone for the first time.

But, the Moon enters your solar house of romance, and the possessive energy associated with Scorpio is an invitation for you to free yourself of any fears and shame and to be open to the possibility of love that is deeply connected and intimate.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Certain matters in your family may need addressing but some people may find it hard to be transparent and honest due to fear of vulnerability.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of home and the family, and the next few days are ideal for digging into the genealogy of your family, your history, and the traits that may have been passed down the generations and affecting your home life now.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Secrets are as powerful as you allow them to be, and when kept for a long time their meaning can intensify and leave you feeling trapped.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of communication, and it's a good time to release your fear of being found out about something that you associate shame.

Talk a problem over with a friend. Confide in a therapist, or if you are part of a particular faith, speak to a priest, pastor, or minister of your chosen area of spirituality.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of money, and it's a hot topic for the next few days, but practice discretion and be wise about what is OK to share in public and what is best to keep to yourself.

It's best to keep certain financial matters confidential and private. It can be so easy to talk about income, spending habits, or to answer personal questions to try and be helpful, but why disclose things that aren't necessarily someone's concern?

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Commitments are important, but the most important one you ever make is with yourself.

The Moon enters your solar house of identity, and what you invest your time into true matters including who you hang out with and how you invest your time.

Take into consideration what you are dedicating time and energy to over the next few days and make adjustments as needed. You don't want to undermine your efforts especially when your goals mean so much to you.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of hidden enemies, and you may be tempted to do a deep dive into the problems of others, especially if they are affecting you in an adverse way or you sense hurtful intentions.

You can try to figure out a person and why it is that they do the things that they do, but when someone has ulterior motives or an agenda, there's no way to know why they act the way that they do.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of friends, and you may become privy to the personal and private side of someone's life.

Trust is so important when shared between two people, and when you are invited into someone's life on such a personal level, honor it with your commitment to loyalty and friendship.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of career and social status, and now is the perfect time to do a deep dive into your work and opportunities.

Look into opportunities for promotions. Inquire about your performance. See what can be done to improve upon projects you're working on and practice inquisitiveness.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of higher learning, and it's good to do a deep dive into a subject you'd like to learn more about.

Everyone appreciates and values an expert in a particular field, and if you are deeply passionate about a niche that others find intriguing learn all you can. You never know where the path will lead you to one day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.