Daily horoscope for January 22, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Who is your ideal client? Better yet, who is a partner you know you can grow stronger with? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of partnerships.

So, don't live as if you're an island. Start expanding your network by socializing a bit more on LinkedIn, in groups, or even on community boards like Reddit, Quora, or even Discord.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Have trouble focusing at work? Sometimes the most simple things can help improve your workflow? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of routines, so if it's been a while organize your desk.

Reset all your notifications. Color coordinate your folders and set a few hours aside to regain control and manage your tasks for the workday.

Even though it can feel like a step back when you spend so much time doing things like this, it actually can help you to be more efficient.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What brings you joy, Gemini? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of creativity. Make time for pleasure and fun. Maybe check out an art show.

Look up NFTs online and get one for yourself. Start a new hobby or if you prefer to keep things simple and family, get yourself a new manicure and pedicure with a design you love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You might be the voice of reason to your relatives today, and you may even need to be the one who takes the lead in making plans or addressing some family drama.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of home and the family, and even though this sign is known for beauty and grace, it also brings fairness and justice to light.

So, if there are any grievances or disputes going on between relatives they may come to a head and if possible try to be the voice of reason.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Try not to compromise just to fit in today, as you may be inclined to speak from both sides of your mouth to make peace with others.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of communication, and your tongue can be sharp, even hurtful at times when delivering the truth.

As the pendulum swings where you learn to find the perfect balance remember that you and the person you're speaking to are just humans doing the best that they can.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Be smart and invest your income wisely. Perhaps check out NFTs that have promising value and the potential increase for your investment.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of money, and this is a great time to get into crypto or something that interests you where you can grow your financial portfolio. Look into savings advice or sign up for a podcast like MoneyGirl or the Ramsey Show.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes what you think will have value will not, and what you invest your time and energy into turns up to be not worth your investment, but the one thing that will always carry value is yourself.

So, today when the Moon enters your zodiac sign, your solar house of identity work on you. Do things that boost you up including learning new skills, studying, reading, and acting on your health.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Some people do not play fair and you can't make them, so when you are dealing with a difficult and challenging person, don't bother to try and work with them. Just walk. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of hidden enemies. And, as powerful as you think you can be, it's time to count your losses. This relationship may have been great when it started, but now it's time to move on and go separate ways.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As much as you love being with someone special, it's also important to make time for your friends.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of friendships, so this is a great time to plan an outing or a night in with board games and movies while chatting over pizza with a group of your besties.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Windows of opportunity are opening for you, Capricorn, and the next few days are prime time for laying the groundwork for your future. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of career and social status.

Start small, but aim high. If you've been longing for a job change or want to start your own side business, use the next few days to research your options, begin to plan a business, and to talk to people who are in the field that you're interested in joining.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Balance is key, Aquarius, to everything... to knowledge, wisdom, and even to joy. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of higher learning. So, how much time are you investing in yourself lately?

Are you reading, writing and doing hobbies. The world can wait for some things. Try to add a little bit of learning to your life each day so that you're able to be the well-rounded person you desired to become by the end of 2022.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Relationships are about giving and taking, not just how much you can receive from another person without putting in any effort yourself. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your solar house of shared resources, and this is where your overly trusting side can cause you some harm. Making agreements? You want to make sure that you take any promises beyond word of mouth and a verbal agreement and put things down on paper, even if it's just a note written between you and another person.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.