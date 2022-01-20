Your daily horoscope for January 21, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Daily horoscope for January 21, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Life takes a new turn as the Moon speaks to Uranus the planet of disruptive change.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of routines, so expect a few unpredictable moments that throw you off-guard.

You might have to be flexible, Aries, so keeping a plan b in place will be helpful to you should a meeting get canceled or a new item land on your schedule.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's good to stay in your center of calm, Taurus, as today's energy can feel slightly neurotic and unpredictable.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of pleasures, so schedule something that rewards you for a job well done at the end of the day.

Or, if you have friends that you enjoy being around, schedule a late dinner date to catch up and unwind over conversation and your favorite beverages.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

An unscheduled visitor or an announcement you didn't expect can come from a relative this week.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of home and family but when she speaks to Uranus and Venus retrograde, anticipate a little bit of surprise that may have you take a double-take, perhaps even causing you to reflect more on your own priorities and life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

A missed call or an undelivered email can be part of the day's drama, as the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of communication but Uranus gets involved.

Be diligent, Cancer. If it's important, and you need to know that the recipient got what you sent in a timely manner call to find out.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

An unexpected bill arrives in the mail or a broken computer, car repair, or some problem can manifest today when the Moon and Uranus speak to each other activating your sector of money.

You might want to keep tabs on your spending and exercise a little more caution when handling technology-intensive tasks.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may feel challenged by others and feel a need to defend your position on a matter today.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of identity, but due to Uranus's activity, how you present yourself to the world and are received by others can be unclear.

Try to be as transparent as you can be, and when you feel as though you're not ready to answer a question, just say so.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You never know who you can not trust until they reveal their true character during times of crisis.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of hidden enemies, and when she speaks to Uranus in your sector of friendships you may have a rude awakening that alerts you how certain individuals are close but not truly meant to remain in your inner circle.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You never know who you might meet and really like at work and want to get to know better.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of friendships, and when the planet of the miraculous, Uranus is involved, the right person can walk into your life. This can be the start of great things.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Pay close attention to the details and mind your health while you're at it.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of career and social status, and while it's great to always bring on your A-game even you need a break, Sagittarius.

So, don't work yourself too hard but realize the effort you do make will pay off for you soon.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What do you love doing and want to learn more about?

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of education, and with Uranus in your sector of pleasures, this is the perfect time to change things up a bit and start to make a hobby a greater part of your life with a course or by joining a group with a similar interest.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Family matters can be concerning today, and it could have you reaching into your pocket to make a personal loan.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of shared resources, and Uranus's disruptive energy can bring a sudden matter to the light that needs to be handled.

While the timing can be inconvenient, it's will feel good for you to have the ability to help when you can.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Complicated conversations and an argument can transpire when Uranus in your communication sector is involved with the Moon.

The Moon rules emotions and also the past, so when Luna spends the day in the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of commitments everything comes under speculation.

This is a good time to evaluate your real feelings about a relationship and be sure not to ignore red flags if you see them.

