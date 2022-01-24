Your daily horoscope for January 25, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Daily horoscope for January 25, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Things start to ramp up for you in the area of career and social status now that Mars is in its sign of exaltation, Capricorn. For you, Aries, this is the time to work hard and not cut corners.

As a Mars-ruled zodiac sign anticipate more energy than usual to get 'the job done' but this may also mean you will have more work to do at this time.

Lay a foundation, make plans, and focus your energy intently on whatever it is you want to succeed.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may want to be mindful of how you channel your energy while Mars is in your sector of beliefs, personal philosophy, and identity.

Mars brings assertive, agitated energy and even hostility — the best of Mars but in a situation where the opposite reaction is more appropriate and expected.

Rest assured, your faith will be challenged and Mars reminds you not to take offense readily and to act opposite of anger but to practice a spirit of peace when around others whom you don't see eye-to-eye with.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of shared resources, secrets, and other people's property.

Finances can bring out the worst in people, and when you are making arrangements, plans, or coming up with solutions tensions can bring out the worst in everyone, including yourself.

For this reason, Gemini, it's good to practice fairness and to treat others as equals. Everyone wants to be heard and so your consideration is needed.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When dealing with relationship problems, you may find yourself to be in an advantageous position. Mars in the seventh solar house can highlight nasty adversity between you and your mate.

But the seventh house is ruled by Libra and encourages you to work hard and to be impartial and fair.

Consider both sides to all situations when taking action and do your best not to let anger, envy, or feelings of disdain rule your mind.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's time to get serious, Leo about your health, fitness, and daily routines. With Mars in the sixth house, it's good to be reminded that our choices matter especially the microdecisions.

When life gets busy, you may catch yourself reaching for snacks that give you energy boosts but aren't best for your body.

Starting this week, it's mind over matter and you can make a commitment to do better for yourself one decision at a time.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of creativity and pleasure, but this can also be a time where things feel out of sorts.

Perhaps to feel like you can make something beautiful, Virgo, you'll want your personal space to be in order.

You can make this happen, but don't focus on perfection before you get started. Aim for progress and start your work regardless of how nicely things are at first.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mars is currently in your fourth house of family, and while this time period can be filled with bouts of determination, you might also become aware of what matters most in life.

Family struggles, arguments, and power struggles can be similar to a refining fire where you start to uncover your strengths and weaknesses — all great for getting to know yourself (and others) better.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Don't argue over small things, and as they say, "it's all small stuff". Mars is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of communication.

You might feel the tension of anger during this transit and become sensitive to undertones when words seem to be terse or laden with motives and arrogance.

As tough as it might be at times, try not to take anything someone says personally unless it is truly meant to be that way.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of money, and no matter how great of a friend a person is, or how supportive a partner can be, finances continue to be an area of tension for everyone, especially when Mars is in this sign.

On a positive side, you can feel more driven and determined to 'get that money' but there's also a sense of 'what is the purpose of my efforts' and if you feel undervalued, under-appreciated, or underpaid, resentment can creep in and cause you to assert your value a bit stronger than you ordinarily would.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of personal development, and this is a great time to go for the gusto when it comes to your personal goals and desires.

Be diligent as this is your time to shine with Mars exalted in your sign. Set your mind on a goal for the rest of the year.

Perhaps a goal that can be completed one year from now can help you to feel motivated to achieve whatever your heart is desiring.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of hidden enemies, and this is a tough place for the red planet to be. You may be less tolerant of people who seem to be motive-driven in a way that's selfish or one-sided.

Even if you are great at avoiding arguments or being patient with the most bullish or toxic individual, this month can be where a line gets drawn in the sand and you decide to cut the energy vampires out of your life, once and for all.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of friendships, and despite your peaceful nature, you will do well in situations where you can compete with others in a healthy way.

If you are in the sales or marketing field, set new goals that give you a desire to encourage others while you strive to be an improved version of yourself in the workplace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

