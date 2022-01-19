Your daily horoscope for January 20, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today can be a highly productive day. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of health and routines.

Map out your schedule. Aim to get a lot accomplished as you are more apt to note the details.

With the Moon opposite of Neptune in Pisces, something unsavory can be taken off of your list of things to do, which can be a blessing in disguise.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Organize your creative space and plan to do something beautiful and artful. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of pleasure.

There's always something so healing in arts and crafts. You can even channel your artistic side in the kitchen by whipping up a cool cocktail concoction or baking fresh cookies.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's nice to do things for others, isn't it? And your domestic side comes out over the next few days.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of home and the family, and this is a great time to touch base with relatives or parents.

Check in to see if anyone needs something. With your ruling planet, Mercury retrograde, review paperwork or any important dates to mark them down on your calendar.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Try not to let your feelings get too hurt over the next few days. Instead, invite open dialogue so you can truly hear what is bothering the other person and state your own concerns, too.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of communication, and this is an ideal time to explore ideas and come up with fresh solutions.

Consider this an opportunity to vent and pursue closure on problems that may have been hindering progress this month.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of money. What are you investing in?

With the Moon opposite of Neptune in your sector of shared resources, this is a good time to review your medical savings account or to start one.

Clean out your prescription cabinet, restock on goods that everyone uses for their health, and to consult with a nutritionist, dietitian, or person you'd like to hire as a workout trainer.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of identity, and this is a great time for working on personal improvements you'd like to make.

You can sign up for a course you've always wanted to take. If you did not set any personal goals for the new year, plan ahead for Aries season by working on a list you'd like to strive for this spring.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of hidden enemies, and this is where your high standards may get the best of you. It's easy to nitpick and see the fatal flaws in others.

When this happens, Libra, remember to be balanced in your thinking and try to also consider what areas of your own life need work.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of friendships, and this is a great time to aim for solid interactions with people that you admire and respect.

Try not to hang out with individuals who are conveniently available but not good for you during points of loneliness. It may be better to wait for good friends that lift you up, than bring you down during this time.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of career and social status, and this is a great time for scheduling important meetings or to reach out to decision-makers.

If you're looking for a job, this is also a wonderful time for trying to connect with recruiters or human resource personnel to find out more information about open positions you're interested in applying for.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's never too late to learn something new or to get your degree, Capricorn.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of higher learning, and this is an ideal time to apply for college enrollment or to check out visitation schedules to see when is a good time to do a campus tour.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Some days are better than others for collaborative projects.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of shared resources, and this is a great time for revising wills, paperwork that involves joint bank accounts, or any items or topics that you are working on with another person.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of commitments, and this is a great time to evaluate what you want and need from a partner.

Think critically, Pisces even if you are feeling with your heart.

Your ability to see things for what they are is strongest over the next few days.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

