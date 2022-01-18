Your daily horoscope for January 19, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

Daily horoscope for January 19, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time for friendships and to socialize, Aries.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of Aquarius, your sector of partnerships and networks. Have something you'd like to promote or align a personal brand with?

This is a wonderful time to build your social media presence or to start a new project that involves the internet and media.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's a wonderful time to pursue a career that is also a passion. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of public reputation and career.

Because Aquarius is associated with social causes, organizations or groups that help others are wonderful places to channel some of your energy. If you have time you'd like to donate time to a charity, the next 30 days are the time to do it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Get back into a spiritual practice, Gemini. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of philosophy, education, and beliefs.

If you have been thinking about returning to church, starting a daily meditative practice, or reading books on spiritual topics, pick up a copy of a title that captures your interest dive into the Four Agreements books.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What needs to be revealed is going to come this month, and no matter what it is, Cancer, don't be afraid to know the truth.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of secrets and shared resources. Use this time to do a deep dive into topics that intrigue you related to astrology or the esoteric.

On a more practical note, this solar season encourages updating important records including wills, beneficiaries, and point of contact persons.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What do you want to do, Leo? The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitments.

This is a wonderful time to dig into an idea, a project and start to manifest it in your life by planning your next steps.

You might not be ready to go full throttle on your plans due to Saturn in Aquarius at this time, but laying the foundation is a wonderful thing for you to do.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Take care of yourself and if you have dropped the ball on your health and fitness goals since the start of the year, it's never too late to begin again. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of health and daily responsibilities.

Why not reconsider your original workout plan or look at how you strategize your eating schedule?

While the Sun in the sixth astrology house can be a tougher time to remain committed, small decisions made daily can build up to great momentum over the next 30 days.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Do something fun and playful that also allows you to channel your inner artist. The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of creativity and pleasures. What do you like to do for fun, Libra?

Do you enjoy painting, drawing, or just dabbling with adult coloring books? Even if you don't like to actually participate in the act of making art, you can include pops of color in your daily life to stimulate the feeling and sensation of it.

Start to incorporate color schemes on your personal devices for a change or do something simple like update the color of your bedroom or a room in the house where you spend a lot of time working.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Open your home to new energy, Scorpio, and this could include inviting friends over for dinner or having a social event that is long, past due.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home and the family.

This is a great time to start collaborating with your relatives on a family reunion. There's plenty of time now before summer to start looking ahead for the best rates in travel or rentals of specific locations.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What needs to be said, written, or revised Sagittarius? The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication, and with Mercury retrograde, it's important to back up important data on an external hard drive if you have not already.

If you have emails to catch up on, or a voice mail that is older and could use a refresh, this week is a great time to do so. The third solar house also relates to automobiles and your local community.

Enjoy driving around to sight-see your area? Plan on a nice car ride with a friend to check out what's new in your area.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You can invest in yourself and build your personal wealth, and when you are in a good position, donate to your favorite charity.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money and personal property.

Perhaps check out what's going on in the Metaverse and NFTs or cryptocurrencies. Put a few dollars into a crypto wallet and start to grow your personal portfolio.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Happy birthday, Aquarius, it's time for a change.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of identity, so from your personal appearance to the things you wear and what you do, this is the time to start personal developmental work.

What are you unhappy about and what can you do to start over again to make those areas better? When the Sun is in your sign, it is the perfect time to get started.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

