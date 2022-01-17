Your daily horoscope for January 18, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Daily horoscope for January 18, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Finally, money troubles may start to end. Uranus stations direct in your sector of money.

During Uranus retrograde, which started last year, you began to spend more money than you had originally expected. Even though you managed to stay above water, it was not always easy for you.

Now, things will start to improve, but first, you may gain new insight into the why of your finances. This is a great time to start planning, working on saving money, getting out of debt, and rebuilding your financial portfolio.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus stations direct in your sector of identity, and this is the start of many more changes you'll experience this year.

With the eclipses taking place along the Taurus/Scorpio plane, you will begin to see your life take a turn in new directions in love but also in your personal life.

This is a great time to start planning which courses, skills, and personal development projects you'd like to take on for the next year.

And Uranus direct is a doorway opening for a new identity or changes to how you view your autonomy and decision-making potential.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Uranus stations direct in your sector of hidden enemies.

Well, Gemini, it's not always absolutely clear who you can trust and who you cannot allow getting too close to your life, but clarity is yours as this planet begins to station direct.

Something sudden can happen in your life that forces you to identify the truth about a particular individual who you may have already suspected, and it won't take much for you to cut the ties, because when you know you'll know.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Socializing has been hard for you. It's not easy to make good quality friendships during the pandemic, but now that Uranus stations direct in your sector of friendships, networking and meeting people can be easier.

What you perceived as being loose connections that went nowhere, more solid interactions may start to manifest.

You might reconnect with individuals who seemed to be too busy in the last few months and begin to have better talks about projects where plans can be made.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Gossip, backbiters, and people who have tried to take you down will get their day with karma, and it's a good thing you've been patient, Leo, because time has been on your side.

Uranus stations direct in your sector of career and public reputation, and this will be a positive time for you. Negative opinions can change or you may begin to gain favor from authority figures at work helping to boost your career in a beneficial way.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Uranus stations direct in your sector of higher learning and spirituality.

Your faith may have been tested this last year and it could cause you to feel bitter, upset, and disenchanted with your higher power, religion, and beliefs. But, now that the planet of chaos stations direct, things start to improve.

This is a good time to return to old rituals you practiced that provided comfort to you such as prayer, meditation, and quiet contemplation.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Uranus stations direct in your sector of secrets, and they may come to light in a way that you can resolve, fix and restore a problem you didn't even know you had.

You might get a letter in the mail related to an insurance problem, a claim, or something related to shared money and resources (funds, mutual funds, joint 401K, savings plans, etc) and have the opportunity to fix it before you needed to use the service. This is also a good time to revise and revisit documents you might have signed hastily or plan to sign soon.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Uranus stations direct in your sector of commitment, and this is a good time to review your relationship and to do a check-in with one another.

You may not be aware of some tensions between you and a significant other. This is a great time to use date night to open up talks about relationship tensions or anything that is inhibiting your interaction with each other on a daily basis.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Uranus stations direct in your sector of duties, and this is a great time for you as it can bring a respite from all the hard work you've been doing without any results.

Efforts you have been making to build a life for yourself will start to manifest in money, resources, and all the things that you've needed to improve your life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Love is in the air for you, Capricorn, yes, even though Venus is retrograde in your sign. You can begin by knowing what you dislike as it can help you to narrow down what you are looking for.

Uranus stations direct in your sector of home and the romance, and this is a great time to be hopeful about love and meeting someone you like.

Sign up for activities. Be more open to going out to events. Try a few things that bring you joy and happiness.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This is a great time for you to explore a new place to live, to check out apartments, or to see where improvements at your current residence can be made. Uranus stations direct in your sector of family.

Check out magazines on home design or watch YouTube for home DIY project ideas. Maybe drive to a new city or town that you've been thinking of visiting to check out what your options are and see if there's anything you like.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

A lot can happen in a day, and for you, today comes with improved mental vision and clarity.

Uranus stations direct in your sector of communication, and what an improvement to your life in so many ways.

Miscommunication, confusion, and difficulty with making plans will start to smooth out for you. This is a wonderful time for revising any writing projects, editing and submitting pitches if you are looking to have an idea accepted.

