Your daily horoscope for January 16, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Daily horoscope for January 16, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

People can change, even you.

During today's Sun-Pluto conjunction in your sector of public reputation, the time remains ripe for making improvements that boost your visibility in the workplace.

Have a LinkedIn profile? Work on it, or better yet, hire a professional to do it for you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Travel plans? Prep in advance as things can change rapidly during the Sun conjunct Pluto transit.

You might have a delay or some sort of change in plans, so bring a book or something to do that helps to occupy your time.

The second plan in place can be a big help should a change in schedule transpire.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A secret can be revealed and you might be wondering what in the world happened, how did I miss this? This can surprise you, Gemini as your curious nature tends to be one step ahead of the rest.

The truth often comes out during Mercury retrograde, but not to throw you off guard for too long. It's a chance to make improvements and to revamp what's off. You don't

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Wow, Cancer. How has this week been?



While the Sun remains in your sector of commitments and partnerships, Pluto has been hard at work trying to push you out of your comfort zone.

Things are likely to intensify and you could even feel slightly forced into making tough, but timely decisions. How long does this last? The next week or so.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Sun conjuncts Pluto in Capricorn, and it's all business for you right now. You have projects to complete. Plans to make, and the pressure to get everything done is intense.

The push and pull in various directions are good for you though, Leo. It can help you to see what things you need to take off of your list and what needs to say. Prioritize smartly, and don't be afraid to say no, often.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Everyone needs an activity that helps to blow off some steam, and with the Sun-Pluto conjunction in your sector of creativity and pleasure, it's due time. Have fun.

Explore an activity with your best friend. You often work hard all week, so let yourself relax and breathe is a necessity, even if you think that doing one more thing is going to get you ahead, don't do it at the expense of rest.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

A move? A possible relocation or the idea that it's time to sell your home could cross your mind.

The Sun and Pluto bring up a lot of concerns in the area of the family and home, and for this reason, you ought to take time to address your thoughts related to this topic.

You might have a few things that need repairs at your place of residence or perhaps you just want to do a change that makes everything feel new.

This is a great time to review what your home-based necessities are and to formulate an action plan.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

In the market for a new car? The Sun-Pluto conjunction in your sector of communication also involves cars, automobiles, and your local community.

While it may not be easy to make a trade or purchase during Mercury retrograde, shopping around can be smart.

Compare prices and see what's out there. Perhaps do a test drive on a car you like.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You might catch yourself wanting to rearrange furniture and making this weekend a DIY one.

With the Sun-Pluto conjunction, ook a bit more ergonomic in your home.

A little facelift or a refurbishing of aged items can be a great way for you to improve the overall look of things you own without spending a lot of money this weekend.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Sun in your sign brings you a lot more focus and attention to the important things in life, and the changes you're making become more visible to others as well.

Pluto in your sign conjunct the Sun can have you starting to do all sorts of things that you might not have considered before — taking risks, being more open, and others will notice. In fact, your changes can compel the same in others.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

When Pluto and the Sun work in your enemy sector feelings of oppression can manifest.

The disappointment of a breakup, the loss of some hope can all come up. Although it's not easy to handle tough emotions, it's important to identify them and realize that healing is needed, and work on it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Friendships change, and you might find that you meet people from completely different walks of life. You are putting out the social butterfly vibe and that's a good thing.

The Sun and Pluto in your network sector is a prime opportunity to put yourself out there and to mingle. If you're single, try out the Facebook dating app or maybe go to a mixer after work to see if you connect with individuals that have similar interests that you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.