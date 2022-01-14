Your daily horoscope for January 15, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

Daily horoscope for January 15, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's may not be an easy day, as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of home and family.

The Moon in Cancer will eventually square your Sun sign which means you have a chance to grow from some adversity that takes place.

An argument or disagreement may happen, but your anger can lead to growth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Silence is golden for you today, and it's good to take the energy down a notch.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of communication, but this is not a bold energy.

You have to let yourself enjoy some solitude, quiet. Read. Put on your favorite quiet music and relax.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's time to make money and to spend less than you make.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of money, and it's a call to invest in something that brings you comfort to your home.

The Moon rules the house and family, so think about what your most intimate connections need and how you might be able to make your house cozier for you all.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Who do you hope to be? You might not know because life has changed a lot and so have you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of identity, so this is your time to shine.

Why not aim for a mini-maker over. This does not have to be expensive. Start with a redo of your closet, your makeup. Look at what's coming up in fashion for spring. Plan for an entirely new look.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes people show you who they are. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of hidden enemies, and a big reveal is coming to you.

You might feel shy and anxious when the truth happens because it's hard to accept, but this is not a time to back down, Leo.

It's time to get strong and realize when a relationship is over and you have to be the one to end it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Keep the people in your life close to your heart.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of friendships, and this is good for embracing your childhood friends or people who have knowing you before you became successful.

Enjoy talking a little bit about how far you've come with them. The remainder of your growth can be both inspiring and humbling for you to experience.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Do you want to work from home? Then the next few days are beneficial for you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of career and social status, and the Moon rules the home.

Why not look for remote opportunities or even have a discussion with your boss to see if you can work something out? It might not happen right away, but planting the seeds now can become an actual reality later.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What things are near and dear to your heart, Scorpio? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of higher learning. And this is spiritual energy for you. Set an intention. Aim for wisdom. Ask for knowledge and discernment. The opportunities for you to gain these things are endless. Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You might have exactly what you need within your own home, Sagittarius.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of shared resources, and a person whom you live with could be the one who will provide you with tools, help, or some sort of assistance that you have been looking for elsewhere. Before you go on the hunt, ask them. You may be surprised by what you find.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your heart will lead the way, and when you are ready to put your focus on a project or person, you'll know.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of commitments, and you may feel significant passion toward an endeavor that could require much of your time. But, it will be satisfying for you to complete.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Stick close to home and to what's familiar. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of daily duties, but this is not a day to dedicate your time and attention to the outside of the home.

If you have the day off, your house errands can be a priority item. If you have things that you have neglected related to your home and family, tend to it over the next few days.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The next few days are perfect for tender moments to be shared with someone you love. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of romance and pleasure. What do you enjoy doing that brings out the softer side to you? Candlelight. Dinner at home. Comfortable clothing. Let gentleness be expressed in a way that makes you feel loved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.