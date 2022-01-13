Your daily horoscope for January 14, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Daily horoscope for January 14, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time to evaluate your circle of trust, Aries. Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius, your sector of friendships, and when this happens, it's a moment of opportunity. Let go of toxic friendships.

It may be a bit lonely at first, but the good news is that you're making room for something new.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Broaden your horizons, Taurus. Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius, your sector of career, and this is a wonderful opportunity for you to revise your resume, cover letters, and LinkedIn profile.

Give your entire portfolio a revamp, especially if you're looking for a new line of work. This is the time for you to do just that!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Yes, you can go back to school, Gemini.

Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius, your sector of higher learning, so if you dropped courses last year due to the pandemic and have been thinking about signing back up for college, why not?

Check out the process to see what will work for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You might not have anything to worry about, Cancer.

Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius, your sector of secrets, and what you feel regret about sharing may not come back to cause you harm.

And the thing that you feel has gone out of control may return to you so you can fix the problem asap.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Someone still loves you, Leo.

Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius, your sector of commitments and the recent breakup may prove to be a way to improve your relationship, not cause you to be apart forever.

Your ex may be coming back to you soon. Expect a text or phone call.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You need to redo that thing that you didn't get right the first time, Virgo.

Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius, your sector of daily duties, and this helps you to fix problems that are still up in the air unresolved. You can do this.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have a lot of free time coming up, so make use of it.

Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius, your sector of creativity, and you have an amazing imagination that is coming alive. Explore it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's time to plan your next visit with the family or a reunion for the holidays. Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius, your sector of home and family.

This is a great time to start talking about what everyone can do to prepare for the summer or the holidays at the end of the year. Start getting travel plans ready and make that itinerary.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Don't say it, Sagittarius. Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius, your sector of communication, and this is a time to reflect not say what you're thinking without a purpose or plan in place.

As soon as you feel like you're going to say more than is necessary, pull back. Give yourself that time to think. You'll be glad that you did.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You will get that refund or return, Capricorn. Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius, your sector of money, and what is owed to you is on its way.

There may be a delay due to Venus retrograde and Mercury conjunct Saturn, but be patient. You will get what is rightfully yours when you need it the most.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You can hit the reset button, Aquarius. Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius, your sector of identity, and you don't have to stay stagnant.

If you want to change your hairstyle or give your wardrobe an entirely new look, this is the time to do it. You have a few weeks to figure out what you like and how to pull it all together.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Kick them to the curb, Pisces. Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius, your sector of hidden enemies.

You know that toxic person who keeps stabbing you in the back does not deserve any more of your time.

Just block them on social media. Delete their number. You don't have to stay in touch if it's hurtful to you. Do what's best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

