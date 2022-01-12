Your daily horoscope for January 13, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

Daily horoscope for January 13, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The day is promising for you, Aries, as the Moon in Gemini brings curiosity and the gift of gab to your communication sector.

This is excellent news if you've got plans for a social event or are working in a group setting.

The Gemini Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Aquarius, bringing favorable outcomes to your relationships, which is positive for you since your work sector continues to be vibrantly active during Capricorn season.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Remain diligent, Taurus. With the Moon in your sector of personal property, you might have an opportunity opening up for you that allows you to take a relationship, skill, or previous encounter into a new phase of being.

A job offer could be extended. A networking encounter could lead to a promising meeting. It's an excellent day for making connections and reaching out to colleagues or old friends.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's always room for growth, isn't there, Gemini, and for a curious-natured soul like yourself, you have plenty of chances to expand your mind.

It's a prime opportunity to think outside of the box because the Moon is your sign, and this brings optimism, emotional clarity, and excitement.

The Moon will chat with Mercury, your planetary ruler in a fellow air sign, Aquarius. So the day is perfect for Zoom calls, chatting with a best friend.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Loose ends are your downfall today, so when the Moon in your sector of hidden enemies points to Mercury in your daily routine sector, it's time to take note. But, first, be sure to do the work you have set for the day.

Don't let yourself become side-tracked by unimportant projects or fun-to-dos. You'll feel better knowing that the mundane things of life are out of the way before the week is over.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

A friend who has a crush on you may finally decide to come out and say so, Leo. This may be because the Moon in your friendship sector is getting a bit of support from Mercury in Aquarius. Unfortunately, Mercury is preparing to retrograde, so everything will be out on the table for your review.

Perhaps this will be a final effort to say what needs to be said for closure's sake or maybe for you to wake up and decide if you want to move forward and try to be in a relationship or not with someone whom you have platonic feelings toward.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Work, work, and more work can be expected today as the Moon and Mercury team together to make it a productive time.

You will want to be sure to maintain your schedule, keep tabs on your time management and avoid distractions. The day can be a real feather in your cap if you play it right, and if you don't, there can be a lot of catching up to do later.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You can dream, right? So if you've been hoping for a little more luck in the love department, romance might be coming to you this way through a chance encounter.

Perhaps you will finally meet 'the one' on a dating app or be introduced to a friend through a mutual acquaintance where a few sparks fly in a good way.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon in Gemini can bring up something you're both comfortable and uncomfortable about, Scorpio, and that is secrets.

Yes, you sure do know how to keep a few of them, and some you'll carry to the grave, but when the Moon speaks to Mercury in your house of family, it's time to clear the energy. Some of these secrets need to be shared, and you don't have to carry the burden of them alone anymore.

This can be done in writing or with a friend or a counselor. The bottom line is, Scorpio, it's time to open up.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When Mercury in your sector of communication speaks to your relationship sector, this is where things can become a bit sticky for you.

You can drop a truth bomb today without realizing it. And, even though you pride yourself in being a sage who loves to give wisdom and impart advice — both asked for or not, it's still hard to hear.

So, have some empathy today, Sag, and remember that the recipient and the giver of information must be on the same page. It takes time to mentally process words to get there.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

When your heart is in the right place, everything falls into place. The current Moon in Gemini helps you to remain open to the possibilities that some things aren't worthy of your time.

This can be a real help if there are important purchase decisions. you need to tend to this week. particularly those related to automobiles, technology, or cell phone plans.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Keeping both feet on the ground can be hard for you to do while the communication planet, Mercury in your sign speaks to a dreamy Gemini Moon in your house of romance.

Try not to get too caught up in the what-ifs of life if you can avoid it.



Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Family matters take a lot of your time and attention today as the Moon continues to transit in your sector of the home.

The Moon speaks to Mercury and this can bring up some adverse conversations that are both needed but not wanted right now.

Try not to integrate the negative feelings, Pisces, when they come up. Instead, remind yourself that we are all going through something and everyone has their own way of working through their pain.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

