Your daily horoscope for January 12, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Career remains a top focus as the Sun remains in Capricorn. So take note today, because Aries, a lot can happen when the Moon changes zodiac signs. Be mindful of how quickly a chat can rob you of your time if you're at the office today. You will want to remain productive.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication, and we are just a few days ahead of Mercury retrograde season.

This is a good time to finalize any contracts or send out important emails. If you have any delays, be sure to check the fine print as things can be missed if you're not careful.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's time to update your reading list for 2022 as a lot of great books have come out on finances. Cryptocurrency, alt-coins, and many new ways to invest your income are all areas to dedicate time and attention to this week beginning with today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money, and the twins are associated with moving from the past to the present. You are ripe for going from the 'old ways' of doing things to the 'new ways'. If you're not a big reader, check out a podcast on money to get yourself up to speed on financial topics.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are forever changing, aren't you, Gemini? So when the Moon enters your zodiac sign, your solar house of identity, this is the perfect time to clear away things you dislike. Don't hold on to items you don't want to wear or won't ever wear, including old makeup, disliked colognes, and lotions that have gone past the expiration date.

Start to clean house for the next few days (especially before your planetary ruler's (Mercury) retrograde begins). But, first, get a few things in order. Remember, it's good to be prepared for anything, including updating tech, your personal space, and making sure everything is nice and orderly.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You might feel a little bit triggered emotionally today, and it could be because of something happening in your personal relationship. You have a lot going on in your love life, and it's because of the Sun and Pluto, the planet of change taking place in your sector of commitment.

But today, an eye-opening event can happen, and it touches your heart a bit too close to home. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of hidden enemies. So, prepare yourself mentally, as things can be hard for you to ponder. Just remember, feelings are feelings and need to be processed. Give yourself the time.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

With Saturn in your sector of commitment putting a damper on your love life, your social life may have taken a hit too.

But today, things the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships, and this can feel like a breath of fresh air in your world. An old friend may come back around to say hello, or you may finally get a confirmation for an outing or date.

It can be easier for you to enjoy one-on-one time with someone special. However, if you do not have a firm plan in place, you could make a connection that seems to be more promising than you've experienced this month.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The day comes with a more serious tone as the Sun in your romance sector takes note of work and your responsibilities.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of career and social status. This is a day for you to do your due diligence and be mindful of your schedule.

You might get asked to do more than your share at the office or to pick up an extra shift. This is a great time to rack up bonus points at work, especially if you're hoping to ask for some spare time off, ask for a raise, or apply for a promotion this week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

So many colleges and universities are starting to open their courses to the world via the internet. Hence, a program of study you thought was out of reach may now be accessible to you — one positive of the pandemic.

Education is something to think about, Libra. Why? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of higher learning.

You may be finding new information about scholarships or hearing a word about financial aid. An answer to an application you sent out at the end of last can come through with a reply. This is also a great week to take CEUs or schedule training that makes you more competitive in your current career.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

With the Sun in your sector of community and communication, good news could be coming to you this week.

You may get an offer or feedback regarding a legal contract, a new lease might be ready to sign, or a personal loan is approved.

Financial blessings are favorable for you as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of shared resources. This is an excellent time to update wills, personal records, and contacts and assign health surrogates if you haven't already.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's been a busy year with the lunar and solar eclipses taking place Gemini and your own zodiac sign. A lot has happened. But now that the energy is starting to wane, you need to focus on things that need to change.

As the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitments, ask yourself, "What do you want to dedicate your energy to?" Once you've figured that out, review all your goals for the 2022 year. Specifically, look at any potential limitations from the past and see where you can make improvements, especially now while Mercury and Venus are retrograde.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your solar return is a great time to make changes. You'll want to have firm productivity, too. Review your entire year ahead. This week since Pluto and the Sun will conjunct in your zodiac sign, start applying more effort toward priority items. Instead of taking a break and letting things slide, remain diligent.

The next few days are particularly significant for you. This is because the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of daily duties. So, make it a point to dig down into your routine to tie up loose ends and get through any projects you have been working on since the start of the year.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Slow and steady wins the race, right, and lately, with Jupiter and Saturn in your sign this year, the universe can feel as though it's sending mixed signals.

But, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of romance, and the end result of the pressures you've felt translate into other things like art, playfulness, and pleasure.

It's a great day to do something a bit different than your usual end of work routine. Think outside the box. Try a new craft while you watch a rom-com. Or get comfy in your favorite spot on the couch, and play your favorite 80s music while checking out NFTs online.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Take it slow and give yourself some slack as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home and family. This is not the time to branch out or to take risks. It's also not advised to try new things. Avoid piling your plate with more than you really can manage. You might find it helpful to stick to what you know. Hang out close to home. Let yourself enjoy some relaxing activities. In other words, Pisces, keep things simple.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

