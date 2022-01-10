Your daily horoscope for January 11, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Daily horoscope for January 11, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Where are you most vulnerable financially? You may experience or get a hint of instability in the area of money and investments during today's Moon conjunct Uranus.

Don't let this rock your boat too greatly, instead consider this a wake-up call that it's time to do something to create more security in your life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The exalted Moon in your sign meets crazy-making Uranus and this can be a taste of drama in paradise for you.

You might need to weather a few storms in your life before getting to a place where you feel at ease. Try not to see all that's negative and remember the rainbow follows shortly after a big storm.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You cannot control all people, and you may even have trouble controlling your own self.

The Moon meeting Uranus in your sector of hidden enemies is a reminder that you cannot predict the future nor should you try. When someone does something radically opposite of what you had anticipated them capable of doing, Gemini, pay attention to your own reaction, and if needed create distance until the situation settles back down.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Friends are an invaluable part of your life, and for today, when the Moon and Uranus work so closely in your friendship sector, you may find it impossible to not be involved with someone's life.

You might be asked to help out during a time of crisis or just to be emotionally there in the trenches as they work through a change in their own life, today.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Something extreme can manifest as a type of opportunity in your career today, as the miraculous energy of Uranus disrupts the peaceful flow of the Moon in your reputation sector. Have you been working behind the scenes? Your diligence may be visible now and soon to follow, rewarded.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Faith gets tested today as the Moon and Uranus work on things in your belief sector. You may feel as though there are a few trials you'd like not to ever have to repeat.

Virgo, there are always forces at work to grow your spiritual walk in a new way or to empower an awakening. Your soul can be super charged by the end of this week ready to try something new and daring as a result.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Who have you been depending on more than you ought to be, Libra? The lack of a true foundation can be startling when all your 'eggs are in one basket'. The need to diversify can come up for you to evaluate as the Moon and Uranus work wonders in your sector of shared resources and secrets. This is a time to look into matters involving inheritance, wills, and partnerships.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What is true love if it cannot withstand trials? The road to love and romance may feel rocky and challenging today, as the Moon and Uranus partner in your commitment sector.

This can feel like a shock to the system in your love life, and may even have you asking yourself if your relationship is right for you. But this energy will pass in the next few days.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Expect more to do than you can handle, but that is often how you like life to be — full.

The day comes with a bit of adventure as the Moon and Uranus bring a few surprise tasks to add to your list for the day. Focus on organization, staying true to your health and fitness goals while upping productivity.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Cupid could be tossing an arrow your way, and you may be in for a surprise at how fleeting love can be when the Moon and Uranus are in your romance sector.

But, if you're down for a brief winter fling, today, you could meet someone special who is just passing through but has a lot of fun enjoying the ride.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Family tensions can reveal their uglier side today, and it's easy to feel like you are caught in the middle of a drama that isn't necessary.

During today's Moon conjunct Uranus maintaining a low profile and letting things work themselves out might be the better way to approach relationship tensions.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Why fight? There are times when people act a bit out of character and it's up to you to be the adult in the situation.

With the Moon and Uranus in Taurus pushing the envelope in your sector of communication, it can be tough to bite your tongue when someone pushes your buttons, but it may be smarter until this transit passes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

