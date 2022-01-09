Your daily horoscope for January 10, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Daily horoscope for January 10, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Invest in your career, Aries, Maybe it's time to buy something that you know will make your workload run more smoothly.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of money, and it's not a luxury to have these items. They are needs. Go ahead, invest in yourself.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There are so many memories that you have about who you are and what you will do, so the new year is an opportunity to reprogram and view your opportunities in a new way.

The Moon enters your sector of identity, so create a new level of memories in your life that help you to grow in a way that is needed. Start to create new experiences. Make plans and start small.



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Some things you cannot keep with you forever, and it's time for you to let go and in some ways, let god.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of enemies. What is it that you know is not good for you, Gemini? What areas of your life bring you more pain than good? Start there.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of friends. There are wonderful people who see the world as you do, and they may be coworkers or within your network.

Meeting new people can be a hard thing to do, but certain decisions or environments can make it easier for you. Go out on work dates or networking events. Join a social club.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Amazingly good things can come your way if you put forth the effort.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of work and career.

This is a powerful day for forging new projects, making new connections at work, and starting a business.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

A tough area of study becomes slightly more manageable.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of education, and this can be a great time for exam prep, taking finals, or applying to colleges.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Keeping certain things to yourself may not be possible, so transparency is key.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of resources and secrets.

Be open and receptive. If you have some sort of business disclosures or questions you need to be answered, the next few days are the time to ask for them.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Relationships, projects, plans, and partnerships all require a bit of work to make things flow. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of commitments, and what needs to be worked on can reveal itself in a clear way.

You may have to recommit yourself to a cause or determine if something you decided to involve yourself in is worthwhile continuing. This is a good day for making decisions that are short-term but require much effort.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's good to have goals, and many of them may seem positive, but if you are going into the new year with a harsh approach to your physical goals this might be counterproductive for you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of health, and this is a great time to pay close attention to sabotage in your routine. What goals did you set so high that they are hard to reach for you right now? What signs are you not paying attention to?

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Not all emotional connections are formed by the mushy stuff, and sometimes it's really about being there when needed.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of romance, and it's all about the day-to-day when it comes to finding true love.

Evaluate your current relationship to see where things are going and if it's healthy. Are they pulling you toward your goals are away from them?

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Do you need a space where you can work peacefully? Creating that spot is something great to do with today's energy.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of home, and this is a wonderful time to focus on making that small work-from-home spot or to finally make a room a spot where you can enter and enjoy time doing your favorite hobby.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Some messages must be spoken and when they are delivered they come across as a bit harsh, and you may have to be the voice of reason today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Taurus, your sector of communication, and what can be helpful to focus on the facts, and try to find a new way to look at things in a new way so that you're detached from the process and able to come to solutions without becoming emotionally involved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

