Daily horoscope for January 9, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What are you interested in learning this year? Mars is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of adventure and beliefs and it's a wonderful time to start diving into spiritual topics, studying new ideas or theories about life.

Prefer fiction? Why not catch up on any movies you've missed and spend a weekend at home safely binge-watching shows with a friend or your family.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When was the last time you did a thorough assessment of what you have? If you're planning to make some important changes, don't you want to know?

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources, and having a list can be helpful when needing to negotiate contracts where assets come into play or when planning for the future with a potential partner, especially if you're working on a prenuptial agreement this year before tying the knot.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Think about the future, Gemini. Mars is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitment.

Making a decision to be there for someone or to take a job that you really like is a huge change. You'll want to be sure to mentally prepare and put in the work necessary to start strong.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Are you putting more responsibilities on yourself than is necessary? Mars is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties. Sagittarius is about freedom, fun, and being independent.

Maybe it's time to cross a few items off of your list and only focus on what's needed. Don't bury yourself with unnecessary work. Aim to do things that bring happiness and move your life forward.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What type of art do you love, and are you a hands-on person or do you prefer to observe?

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of creativity making this a great day for viewing artistic talent of all forms, from music to paint to even acting that can be watched on television, musicals, or indie films.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home and family.

Even though Sagittarian energy isn't always willing to let itself be tied down to any one place or person, this is a wonderful time to break out of your own earthy energy and explore. Perhaps a family trip is in order soon and you are the perfect person to initiate the idea.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Blunt and bold are two words used to describe the personality and style of a Sagittarius, so when Mars is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of communication, it's likely you will feel the need to be clear and more than honest with others. This might be a welcomed relief for you, even though it does cross the line of 'not nice' in your book.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Love a good deal? This week is perfect for thrift shopping. Mars is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money. And, if you just love a bargain or finding collectibles with deep history, this is the perfect energy to do so.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are already excited about having a fresh start, and nothing is more true to your nature than leaving the past behind and carving a happy future.

Mars is in your zodiac sign and your sector of identity, so this can be a way to replace negative memories from 2021 and start to replace them with better ones now and in the future.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Put your best foot forward, and stop being around people you know aren't good for you.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies, and the truth is you already know who and what these things are. And, if you ever needed a nudge to break away from habits or toxic energy, now is a great time to do so.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The next few days are an exciting time for you to explore social opportunities and have fun.

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friendships. Plan a dinner night with a best friend or reach out to see what's going on with your acquaintances just to keep in touch.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Are you tired of your current position and want to make a change? What other options do you have available to you?

Mars is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career and social status, and since the pandemic, there are more resources available to you than before. This is a great time to explore what those are and how to use them to move your own career forward.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

