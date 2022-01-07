Your daily horoscope for January 8, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

Daily horoscope for January 8, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Moons represent our past but also our emotional energy, and The Quarter Moon brings a desire for action to your sector of identity because it takes place in your zodiac sign.

This Moon is asking you to take action, Aries, but to tread carefully. Going forward without carefully thinking where you will head won't take you very far.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of hidden enemies, and this can play out in a variety of ways as there are some factors involved that you may or may not have sensed up to this point.

This lunar phase is asking you to pay close attention, Taurus, and to avoid jumping to conclusions. The bottom line is, if something isn't right, you're going to know.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you need something, it's amazing how everything falls into place at the right time. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of friendships, and this can be a renewed and revitalized companionship that is beyond timely for you.

You might find that one person of comfort you've longed to have in your life, and although things may start off rocky or feel like they are on the wrong foot, be patient. You're working things out and the best is one its way.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This lunar phase is not really a time to focus on love as Venus is still too close to the sun, and her rebirth in your marriage sector speaks volumes about the current status of your love life. Things are changing.

But, this Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of career, and it's where you ought to dedicate your attention for the rest of this week. Do the best that you can in all things, Cancer. Excellence is the name of the game.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

With Saturn having placed so many heavy burdens in your love life the last year while in Aquarius, there have been quite a few lessons you've had to learn along the way.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of education, and this may be a time to decide if you're going to stay the course you're in now or make some changes.

If you have been unhappy with your current relations or even career arrangements, now is a good time to start pivoting your life in a new direction.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There are things that you need to know in order to make an educated decision, and the Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of secrets. You may get just enough details to have a hunch.

You might finally figure out the snag so you can resolve it. Pay attention during this lunar phase as it helps to highlight this key area of your life. You don't want to miss an opportunity, once it reveals itself to you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What do you want more than anything in the world, Libra? Then you may need to make more room for it to be in your life.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of commitments, and when in Aries, there can be an agitated sense of urgency that prompts you to take action in the area of your marriage or maybe even your working partnerships.

A sudden insight or desire to take action can be one of the emotions you feel, and it can be the change you need to start before the astrological new year begins in March.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are a fixed zodiac sign, so sometimes you can present yourself as stubborn to the world. You get a nudge to change things in your life as today's lunar phase prompts desire, and it speaks to your ancient ruler, Mars in Sagittarius, too.

This can be a signal to put your 'money where your mouth is' and to start investing in yourself. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of routines, so is there an area of your life where a purchase can make life a bit easier for you? If so, perhaps it's time to investigate and see what that would look like.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mars in your sign will be stirred up a bit by the Quarter Moon which takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of passion. You may not need too much additional prodding to make things happen in your life. You are ready to move mountains this year and that includes any goals you set for the new year.

The best part is that there can be money coming your way, perhaps in the form of a raise or some type of promotion with the Sun in Capricorn squaring the Moon, bringing intensity to your money sector too. In other words, to get what you want, you have to make some form of effort, but the gains are going to be worth it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of home, and this can be a time of transition that is both timely and difficult.

You might be ready to do something right now, Capricorn, but your practical nature knows that you have to wait, plan, plot, and be sure that all items are in a row to have true success for your applied energy and effort.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Mixed and missed messages are to be expected during The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of communication. You might find it much easier to double-check on whatever is important and needs to be confirmed.

Instead of assuming someone is purposefully being nonresponsive, pick up the phone and call. Sending faxes or important documents via the mail, a little due diligence is a great idea — insure or ask for a signed confirm receipt.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Some things are great to have, but not necessities, so keep your perspective in order. The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of money, and this can manifest in impulsivity when shopping.

So, if you tend to use retail therapy during times of stress, try to avoid clicking into ads on social media or for a day disconnect from the computer at night to avoid buyer's remorse tomorrow morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.