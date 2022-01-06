Your daily horoscope for January 7, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Daily horoscope for January 7, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What do you want from life, Aries?

The Moon enters your sector of identity, and this is a great day for setting personal goals especially for working out and getting something quick and fast done that you know needs to be marked off your list before the end of this week.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are sharp and often a bit tolerant when it comes to cutting off people or burning brings, but today you may choose to be swifter than usual.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of hidden enemies. So, these individuals may not like the fact that you unfriend them on social media or decide to block them from calls to your phone but for your own mental health, this is smart and timely

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of friendships, and you never know when you will meet someone who you just seem to hit it off with so well.

There can be instant chemistry or a sense of belonging together when you are out and about socializing. This might not be a forever friendship connection but a for now, for the season of life you're in.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of career and social status, and as cream rises to the top, you may have a sudden elevation of your social status at work.

There can be a job promotion or talk about moving your role to a new level. Be open to it, don't shy away from opportunity when it comes knocking.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of education, and you might need to take an entire program to get your skills up-to-date, but if your profession requires CEUs to keep a license active, be sure to sign up for classes you know are necessary for your requirements to be satisfied.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Easy come and easy go, and this can translate into losses if you're not careful. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of shared resources.

But when Aries energy is involved you have to be careful not to assume anything before buying, selling, or making any exchanges. Be sure to calculate and check your risks. Waiting until another day may be advised.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Is it time to breakup or get back together for good? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of commitments.

Tensions can arise where you and a mate view the world from two different lenses. You may feel a strong sense of me vs them, but if you are able to compromise, it can become an us vs the world situation.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Don't try to bite off more than you can chew, Scorpio. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of daily duties, so prepare to become distracted easily. In fact, if you can aim for quick and fast errand completion, this is the right time to get a few items done without too much effort.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of creativity, and if you love a simple DIY project, this is the perfect time to let your imagination flow. Go for a stroll through your favorite craft store or check out what type of kits are on sale on Amazon to order and deliver in time for you to try this weekend.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of home and family, and a sudden announcement of a new baby, engagement, or someone deciding to get a divorce can be made by a relative.

Time to visit family after a delayed holiday due to the pandemic upsurge? This week is a great time to set a date to reconnect during the rest of this month.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of communication, you may have some amazing ideas come to mind over the next few days.

There can be some new information that comes through that you needed to answer a question. So, if you have research, question or things you need to inquire about, now is a great time to make calls or to send out emails.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of money, and this can be a precarious time where you're at risk for making sudden financial decisions based on impulse and emotion and less on logic. be sure that any major purchases aren't done without careful thought, and watch your spending over the next few days.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

