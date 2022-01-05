Your daily horoscope for January 6, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What's holding you back from pursuing your dreams, Aries? With the Moon in Pisces, it's time to face your fears.

Fears may appear to be nothing more than shadows of imagination during this transit.

A shocking revelation can help you to see things with greater clarity, especially with the Moon speaking to Uranus in your money and property sector.

It's time to claim ownership of your time and energy, without worrying what others think about your choices.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Friends can only take you so far, Taurus, sometimes you have to walk alone.

The Moon in Pisces is a signal to hold on to the support of others with a little less regard than usual as interaction comes across as inconsistent due to Uranus.

Today, do something that you can accomplish without anyone's help, and if you have some personal errands to run with free time to get them finished, it's a great day to tend to your own business.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Visions of a dream job or a work role where you can be remote or have more control of your time are on the horizon. You may feel like this is an impossible task, but today, things can change.

The Moon speaks to Uranus bringing electrifying insight and clarity. You may see a challenge for what it truly is, and the way to solve it, unlike before.

This is not a time to brush off your ideas. Take action, Gemini, as your dreams may be within reach.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What are you having trouble wrapping your mind around?

Learning curves can be steep when you're hoping to get into something new, but the help of a friend or someone you know at work can be a useful strategy in getting through this mental block.

If you know someone who is natural at explaining things or can teach in simple turns, their explanation can really help you to make a breakthrough and deepen your knowledge about a particular subject.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in Pisces brings attention to your shared resources and with Uranus involved, a sudden need to access them can come up.

Need to liquidate some assets or are you hoping to cash out some of your resources?

Take time to review the financial impact of any choices you need to make including the tax terms that this might have for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What does your relationship need to move to the next level in your business or maybe your marriage? The day supports taking a course to explore new skills to help with conflict resolution and communication.

Planning to get married in the next year? If you are hoping to have a religious ceremony or have certain legal requirements that need to be met before a license can be issued, today is the time to find out what those are and to create a check-off list so you don't miss any items in the preparation process.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What small daily things can you do to enhance your future? Financially, you might have an opportunity to participate in investments where others do as well, such as a business 401K plan, a joint savings account, or angel investing.

Today is a great time to look into new ways to contribute your money to double it with the collaboration of others. Whatever you are thinking of doing, be wise about it and get the advice of a tax attorney and a financial advisor.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Do something spontaneous today that revives your belief in romance. Visit a book store with someone you like and read a few lines of poetry together.

Plan a sweet after-work rendezvous and drive by a park or cruise along the city streets to catch final glimpses of holiday lights. Grab an early gift for Valentine's Day to prepare for February 14th.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Stick close to what you know may be a motto to try today. The Moon in your sector of home brings a need for security into your life.

There can be some disruptions to the daily routine, but knowing that you have certain items already in place can reduce any anxiety about the future and give you a sense of control until the instability levels out by tomorrow.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

A real surprise can happen from a friend during the Moon in harmony with Uranus.

A certain secret admirer may decide that today is the right time to reveal their hidden feelings. This can be a surprise "I love you" or a confession of interest in a text message or note.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

A home expense or some sort of crisis in your place of residence may take place today.

To prepare in advance, be sure to check any home appliance warranties or to update anything in the home that is close to expiration or nearly past due. Any items that seem to be on their last leg and ready for repair, don't ignore them. Schedule updates or tune-ups this week.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Speaking up is not easy, but Pisces, it's way past due. What you have been holding back from saying may be hard not to get off of your chest.

You have a lot of things on your mind, and now that you are open and ready to speak about it — it can be a surprise to everyone.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

