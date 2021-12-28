Your daily horoscope for December 29, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

Daily horoscope for December 29, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What phone calls do you need to make? Today starts with the Moon in your career sector in harmony with the Moon. This balance between masculine and feminine energy is perfect for projects, planning, and getting things done.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of shared resources and secrets. It's the perfect time to ask questions, do some research, look for important paperwork or files and get time-sensitive items crossed off your to-do list.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What is stopping you from saying a firm yes? With the Sun and Moon working nicely in your belief sector, there are plenty of opportunities to review your values.

Right now, what may be on the table could involve a partnership, especially while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of commitment.

If you are on the fence about a deal or a decision, it's time to pull out your pros and cons list and see where things stack up for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What fear are you avoiding? With the Sun and Moon talking to each other about secrets, there are some hidden gems that you need to explore and bring to the light.

The good news is that the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of habits. So, breaking free can be much easier to do.



If you've been struggling with vices or making health commitments and not sticking to it, today may be where you hit the reset button and everything works out for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What improvements need to be made in your relationships with others? With the Sun in your sector of commitments this month, love, relationships, and partnerships are on the radar.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of creativity, this is the perfect time to start something new with a loved one or to dream about things you can do in the future.

If you have felt bored or unusually unhappy with the current state of affairs in your life, this is the time for you to start making adjustments that can infuse play and adventure.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Capricorn Sun in your sector of routines reminds you that you have to prioritize, but there's a bit of rebelliousness in your attitude lately, and it could involve who is pushing you to make decisions.

With the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of home you could feel that people have ulterior motives for why they ask for your help. Needless to say, Leo, this could be what rubs you the wrong way, no matter how well-intentioned they are on Wednesday.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of communication, and with the Sun encouraging you to be more playful and romantic, you might be the flirty one of the group. The day is open for play and to get creative.

Why not check out what is going on in the Metaverse and see where your ideas may fit in with the unfolding of the future.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Do you need to become a little more frugal, Libra? The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of money, and it's time to take inventory of what you have and what you need, especially in your home.

This is a great time to analyze the current financial state of affairs with your house, your personals, and your family's future. If you have to do some planning such as establishing 401Ks, signing up for health insurance, or looking into college savings plans, start reading up on those topics.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Have you been keeping to yourself lately or talking more than doing? With the Sun in Capricorn, applying your ideas into action steps is what you need to do.

Plus, the Moon is in your sector of identity supports doing things that help you to self-improve.

You might have a deep desire to attain a certain goal in life, and yet, you've been reserved about going for it. Set aside any fears and start planning for what your next steps will be.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Do people seem to like you more when they think you have money? The Sun in your sector of property may mean that you have much more prosperity coming your way than you've had in a long while, but people may have a hand out hoping for you to help them because of your heart.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of hidden enemies, so be careful, Sagittarius.

You don't need to let your need to be liked turn you into a giver at the expense of yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What are your goals, and do you need someone to help you reach them or can you work on your dreams solo?

The Sun in your sign during the end of the year is the time to start making your plans and taking steps toward the future.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friendships, so if you need someone to partner with or hold you accountable, ask a person you trust to be that individual in your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What would you like to change about your past, Aquarius? The Sun in your hidden enemy sector highlights what obstacles you face.

The Sun speaks to the Moon in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of career, and you may have made a few mistakes at work or in your selection of roles at your job. It's never too late to improve. Perhaps hire a career coach or see how to make 2022 a better year for you occupationally.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Friends can make wonderful teachers. Is there a particular person whom you'd like to learn from? Consider a barter and trade relationship this new year.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of education, but this does not have to be a formal endeavor. You can do a deep dive into a subject in a fun way by sharing time with a bestie and picking their brain while doing something they loathe, but you are great at.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

