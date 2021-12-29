Your daily horoscope for December 30, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

Daily horoscope for December 30, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What new idea do you have, and are you ready to start your next journey?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of adventure, and this is the time for travel, doing course work, or signing up for classes.

With the new year almost here there are some important changes to make that require a bit of risk, so be brave and set out on an exciting experience.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, it's time to make use of what you have. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources.

The next few days are ideal for a loan application, updating wills, and receiving gifts or help from a partner who has come into a little bit of money.

While you may need to make a few sacrifices in your budget or schedule to get your ideas moving, there's really no reason not to try something new and exciting this week to see where the journey leads.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Make a promise to yourself, Gemini, and then keep it. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitment, and it's a good time to make decisions about love, romance, marriage, and partnerships.

Are you ready to make a firm decision about the future? Prove everyone wrong and show the world that you can decide on something and see it through to the end.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Ready for some amazing productivity? If yes, you're in luck.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties, and this is a great time to plan, make appointments and get errands done. In fact, this fiery transit puts stamina in your life.

Even if procrastinating feels like it's winning, the next few days will bring heightened energy for you to tap into.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of creativity, and this is a great time for crafting, writing and doing DIY projects.

If you have been thinking about writing a journal or blog, use the next few days to see what sites or format you'd like to test out.

If you've been slacking on your social media, the next few days are wonderful for getting involved more frequently with posts, commenting, and seeing what others are up to.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home, and this is a great time for catching up with relatives like grandparents, parents and finding out how your elderly relatives are doing.

If you have been hoping to get advice from an advisor or someone whom you perceive to have some authority in a particular niche, this is a great time to have a quick consultation.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of communication, which supports all types of shared information such as data, emails, newsletter building, writing books, and having casual conversations, or getting to know someone new.

If you haven't updated your LinkedIn profile or your social media accounts in a while, now is a good time to do so.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money, so make plans to check banking, bill payment schedules, and your investments.

Review your credit score for the year and if you're in the market to buy a house, do whatever items you have pending the next few days.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters your zodiac sign which is your sector of identity and personal development. So much has changed over the last few years due to the pandemic and life may never be the same.

But this does not phase, you Sagittarius. You are adaptable. So, for the next few days while you have the emotional vitality of Luna there for you, think about what you need and want and start setting an intention for the new year.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies, which can bring brutal honest, self-reflection, and even intolerance for toxic relationships where you've allowed individuals to enter your life beyond your comfort zone.

This is a good time for establishing clear boundaries including going through your friends' lists on social platforms.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friends, and this is a great time for socializing, going out to events, and meeting new people through an introduction by a mutual friend.

So don't stay home the rest of this week if you get invited out, go and have fun. You deserve it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career, which is a great time for putting out your resume, accepting interview opportunities, and networking to see where openings are in companies that friends work for but aren't being posted publicly.

For the rest of the week, set a few goals for your future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

