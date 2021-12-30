Your daily horoscope for December 31, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Daily horoscope for December 31, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The day can fly by quickly while the Moon conjunct Mars takes place in your sector of adventure.

Even if you're sitting at work trying to get some last-minute things done before heading out the door, Aries, there's a strong sense of urgency that something wonderful awaits for you, just in time for the new year!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon is activated by a lively Mars in Sagittarius, bringing some intense energy to your sector of secrets.

Taurus, this can be where you want to purge anything in your life that you feel isn't working for you and you've been ignoring.

What a wonderful energy just before the new year and setting some new resolutions!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's a lot of concentrated energy in your commitment sector, and it can actually become so intense arguments or anger can be easily incited.

Be careful with words, Gemini, as without meaning to a discussion can turn into a debate. It's best to avoid hot topics like politics and religion, even it's you have strong opinions you want to voice.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have the potential to get a lot of things done. A last-minute waive of energy can come through for you during the Mars Moon conjunction in Sagittarius.

This is a great time to get some errands done, especially if you are the one who is hosting a new year's eve party at your house.

If you're attending an event, use the early part of the day to prepare in advance.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What's a Leo to do when there's so much energy in your passion sector?

The Moon and Mars in your sector of pleasure may have you looking for something fun to do, even if you're choosing to stay at home safe and sound in your own space.

Play board games or curl up with someone you care about to watch the ball drop for the start of the new year.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Does it feel like someone else is in charge lately? It's time to reclaim your power and start doing things in a way that feels right for you.

The Moon moving through Sagittarius and speaking to Mars can feel like a small nudge in your confidence saying to rise up and speak your mind when you need to.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Are you feeling ambitious, Libra? Today's emotional Moon wakes up your awareness when it speaks to Mars in your communication sector.

You are in a strong position to make changes but this can require some discussion that will not be easy to have.

Tough conversations can be where you find yourself spending a bit of time.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Are you feeling protective about your money? You might not feel so generous today, and being asked to pitch in more than you share can be a red flag.

Sticking to a budget can help you to avoid the feeling of resentment or sense that you're being taken advantage of during today's Moon conjunct Mars in your sector of personal property.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You need this fresh new start, and you're here for it, too.

You've been waiting for the 2022 year to begin so you can bring in the resolutions and have an excuse to wipe the slate clean and focus on all your new goals.

You don't need an excuse to try something new, but a festive occasion is as good a reason as any, Sagittarius, and you're here for the party.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The past is behind you, and you're ready to slam that door shut and never open it again.

It's time to put away the karma of the past and not even think about it anymore. In fact, you are ready to look ahead, positive vibes only.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Right now, you need your tribe and your friends need you, too. Even if you can't see others today in person, just knowing that you have people you can depend on by your side is going to reassure you that this year is going to start off great!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

A big change can come your way through work and career.

The year may end with a word that something good is happening and a surprise promotion or raise, maybe even a bonus is headed for you soon!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

