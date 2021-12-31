Your daily horoscope for January 1, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

Daily horoscope for January 1, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The work begins, Aries. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of career and social status.

The new year has finally arrived, and now it's time for you to put a little fire under your belly and get moving.

While today may be set aside for resting and catching up on your beauty sleep, don't procrastinate for too long when it comes to doing the work to attain your goals.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Learn something new, Taurus. The start of January is here, and there are so many things to enjoy and explore. How? Learn now.

With the Moon entering the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of higher learning and spirituality, start with your faith and belief in the potentiality of your life.

Saturday is also called 'the day of rest', so it's perfect for recommitting yourself to a spiritual practice that you enjoy. Perhaps prayer, a morning fast routine, or meditation is a great place for you to start.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Open your life to others, Gemini. There are so many things that you do well that can be helpful to people in your life, or even to strangers if you want to become involved with activism in 2022.

You aren't an island, even if you get lonely at times. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of shared resources, and it's a great time to review what time you might have available and dedicate some time to doing charity work in your community.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The new year is a time when people make commitments to their goals and dreams, and this is a perfect occasion for you to do the same.

The Moon is in your commitment sector, and when here, it encourages you to look at your partnerships and how your significant other may be supportive or interested in doing a project with you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's a great day for productivity, setting and starting new health goals, and getting your plans off the ground.

Do you have some things you'd like to pursue this month? If you need to get food or supply shopping so what you need is at home, today is the perfect time to do it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Do something you love, Virgo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of creativity.

Today sets the tone for the rest of the year. Use your time to create a vision board or write a colorful goal list and put it somewhere that you can see when you walk in and out of your room to motivate you to remain dedicated.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Holidays like today are wonderful times for family and spending time with people you learn from, respect, and love.

If you have the chance to be around the grandparents or aunts, it's a good day to find out about your history, genealogy and maybe even get a recipe or two that's been in the family for a while.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Why start the year keeping certain things to yourself? January is perfect for authentic conversations with friends and family.

Home for the day, why not try a game of 21 Questions to know your significant other better or watch Don't Look Up, and talk about how you liked the film.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Don't spend more than you have, Sagittarius.

Why work so hard all year if you can't enjoy a few nice things using what you've earned?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of money, and it's a lovely day for online shopping, reviewing your annual financials, and setting some goals for your future.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters your sector of identity, and it's time to get comfortable in your own skin.

Get a better understanding of what you want and need in your life. Tune into your inner voice and to listen intently to know what direction to aim your time and energy.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of hidden enemies. Who do you trust, Aquarius?

You may have lots of admirers but do you notice anyone who seems to be jealous of you?

Be sure to make less room this year for people who do not add value to your life but drain you of your energy instead.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of friends. How is your social life, Pisces?

With the new year starting with an upsurge of the pandemic again, modify your social calendar with a few Skype or Zoom meetings to chat with friends and to avoid crowded spaces that you don't want to visit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

