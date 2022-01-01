Your daily horoscope for January 2, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Daily horoscope for January 2, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Not only do you get a fresh new start for the year, but you also get to hit the reset button in the type of work you do or how you are perceived by others at your workplace.

The New Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of career and public reputation, so this is the perfect time to begin taking your work in a new direction.

Good uses of this time for the next few months include changing jobs, applying for promotions, or working more strategically to get recognition at your company.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

A 2022 reading list or a course that you hope to complete this year is a great way to make use of the Lunar energy that happens today.

The New Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of higher learning and education and this includes philosophical study.

If you aren't a person who enjoys reading, sign up for a few educational podcasts or subscribe to Audible or a service where content can be read to you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The New Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of shared resources and secrets, and this is a signal to let go of any worries about things you're afraid will come back to haunt you.

Sometimes the past can feel bigger than life and later you realize that these fears aren't as powerful as you perceived. You can confront matters head-on that you know need to be addressed now to resolve them.

For other items that are better off left alone, leave them. It's time to wipe the slate clean and start the new year with a clean conscience.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What are you going to focus on first in 2022? The New Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of commitment, and this is a great time to work on your personal goals. Create a strategy.

Even if you missed a beat yesterday, you can use today to springboard into your plans for the rest of the month and bring you a sense of optimism. Whatever you set out to do, you can achieve.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Time to change your routine and start a few new healthy habits. The New Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of daily duties.

This brings amazing support to any important lifestyle changes you need to make. This is a great time to take on new responsibilities that boost your health. Perhaps stock the fridge with healthy snacks or plan your weekly workout.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What fun adventure are you looking forward to doing this year? The New Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of creativity and pleasure. So at the top of your priority list add the word 'fun'.

Life is about having a balance between work and play. So, no more excuses, Virgo. It's time to make recreation a 'thing' you do during 2022.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Are you ready for a change in scenery? The New Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of home, and the real estate market continues to remain aggressively hot.

If you're in the market for a new place or have the desire to relocate to find more affordable housing, the next few months are ideal for hunting to find the perfect home for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Words are so important, and sometimes finding the right way to deliver what you are feeling is not easy.

The New Moon in Capricorn activates your communication sector, which can make things a little easier.

This is a great day for interacting with new people, chatting, emailing, talking over the phone, or working on any personal writing projects you may have to complete before the end of this weekend.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Good things come to those who wait, and your financial picture is about to improve. This is not a time to slow down, but instead, work harder.

The New Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of money, and this can bring you new work-related opportunities where you are able to recoup any financial losses you experienced last year.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's never too late to start over and do something that you've always wanted to do.

The New Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of personal development, and this is the perfect time to work on your own things, and even if it feels counter-intuitive, to place yourself at the top of your priority list — self-care!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The New Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of hidden enemies, and there is no room in your life for negative people, toxic emotional vampires, or even sitationships where you feel disrespected and undervalued.

This is the time to make room in your life for people who support you and appreciate your presence. No more compromising your boundaries, Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The New Moon in Capricorn activates your sector of friendship, and you never know who will be put into your life at the right time. It's time to open yourself to meet new people. This may require some changes to your routine.

You might want to sign up for a new group activity that allows you to interact with like-minded individuals such as co-ed sports, photography club, or philanthropy.

