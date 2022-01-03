Your daily horoscope for January 3, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Daily horoscope for January 3, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Who do you need to connect with this week, Aries? The next few weeks are wonderful for socializing and making new contacts.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friendships and networking.

Now is the time to start putting forth your effort to expand your social circle and meet new people.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What line of work do you want to do or are you hoping to change jobs?

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career and social status.

This transit is perfect for updating resumes, cover letters, gathering reference letters, and meeting with recruiters, and career coaches. This year's job market is improving, and if you're ready to explore opportunities, now is a great time to begin.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Is it time to start a new hobby or maybe you just have a skill you'd like to learn and want to start asap?

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of higher learning making the next few weeks perfect for books, study, and going back to college, too.

Check out the latest course offerings for your community college. If you're thinking about the financial aspect of it, see what your employer offers for tuition reimbursement, and don't forget to fill out your FAFSA, too.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What do you need specifically? Why not ask?

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of shared resources, so new contract developments, deals, offers are opening up to you. The catch? You need to do the work.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Where are you hoping a relationship will grow, and what part do you play in its development?

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of commitments, so relationships, marriage, business collaborations are ripe for cultivating. The conversation starter? Is likely you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What are the most important tasks you need to focus on this week?

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of daily duties. This is a busy time of year, and it's not going to slow down. Since you are ruled by the planet Mercury, take full advantage of the power boost. It will be good for you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What fun are you missing, Libra? It's time to relax and enjoy life without needing things to be perfect.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of pleasure. Don't try to control the outcome. Find something you enjoy doing and just pursue it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Where do you wish you lived? Are you happy with where you are now?

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of home and family. This is a great time to renegotiate mortgage rates, to look into buying property or to start searching for a home that fits in with your vision of comfort.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What needs to be said? Things are not going to happen without someone breaking the seal and speaking their mind.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication. Be the voice of reason as the window for honesty and truth are here for you to use to your advantage.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How much do you need to make? It's possible for you to improve your financial picture with a game plan.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of money. Focus on income driving activities. See where your gaps are and begin to work on making your money situation a bit stronger early in 2022.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What is your new year's resolution? Most only last a month, but if you commit you can make your goals a reality.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of identity. See yourself doing what you set your mind to do. Envision your success and own it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Who do you know is not really good for your life? It might not be a person but a situation.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of hidden enemies. Give your life a mini-makeover and start to listen to your inner voice. If it does not feel right, then do something about it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.