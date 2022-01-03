Your daily horoscope for January 4, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Daily horoscope for January 4, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon and Saturn chat in your friendship sector today, and this brings positve energy to friendships and your social networks.

If you have a desire to position yourself as an authority figure (or have a strong need to position an argument favorably) today is an excellent time for you to be more assertive.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's a power day for you in the realm of your career. Respect comes easily to you. You are admired for your hard work ethic and determination.

Have a job offer on the table or a promotion you'd like to compete for? Today is perfect for demonstrating your desire to step up into an authoritative role.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Spirituality vs skepticism? Most of the time, a little bit of faith goes a long way, but for today, it's all about the facts.

You may find it hard to believe in things without concrete proof or evidence. It's a good day for tending to legal matters, areas of work that are heavily math-intensive, or scientifically involved.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Heavier topics can be tackled without too much emotional attachment today as the Moon in your sector of shared resources speaks with task-oriented Saturn.

Activities ideal for today include wills, taxes, health-care-related paperwork, and assigning or delegating responsibility to a significant other that may also involve shared financial resources.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon and Saturn in your sector of commitments can bring an element of seriousness to your relationships.

Today dealbreakers are more apparent. You may have less tolerance for individuals who act fool-hearty or for jokes about matters that have little to no room for light-heartedness.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's time to buckle down and get to the work that needs to be done.

With the Moon and Saturn in your duties and responsibilities sector, the pressure to perform and be productive is strong.

Do not procrastinate or avoid tasks with deadlines. Delays can lead to anxiety, so plan ahead.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in your sector of creativity, but with Saturn so close to the Moon you may feel slightly closed off and protective when it comes to your emotions.

On days where it's hard to listen to your intuition or inner voice, make room for quiet time. Some solitude or me-time may be particularly helpful today.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Saturn can represent authority figures and the law, so today when the Moon works so closely to the planet of structure, you may have an interaction with a family member to whom you feel accountable.

This can mean an important visit from relatives, such as a grandparent or older male relative. Or you may receive help from a family member who is in a position of authority.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Have a contract to sign? Today, expect delays and be cautious when handling important paperwork.

The Moon conjunct Saturn requires extra attention to detail and no assumptions to be made about anything, even if you feel that the situation is trustworthy. Better to be safe than sorry.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The day is perfect for investing money, being frugal, and aiming for high savings when making major purchases.

If you're going to purchase something, but it's a transaction that can wait, hold off until the end of the week.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may feel like the only adult in the room during today's Saturn conjunct the Moon.

There can be a lot of responsibility to take on, and the workload for today can feel slightly burdensome. Take breaks. Be sure to practice self-care, and practice patience.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Losing a person you count on can be difficult, until you realize the lack of depth in your relationship.

Sometimes people show themselves the exit door. A person who appeared to be a friend but wasn't may show their true colors to you today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

