Your daily horoscope for December 28, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Suspicious much? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of secrets, and even though you have some of your own that you prefer not to share, this transit can leave you feeling that something is off that needs to be sorted out.

Try not to let that fiery intensity turn into an overly assertive demeanor. Jealousy, envy, and comparing yourself to others are attitudes and emotions to watch out for.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The next few days can have you feeling ultra-romantic and in the mood for love. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of commitment.

If you're dating or getting to know someone, you might start seeing your future together or at least be open to talking about it.

Already coupled? This transit can open up doors to partnerships with people whom you enjoy spending time with and see positive outcomes in the future.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of daily duties, and this can have you digging in to organize, clean, and clear away negative energy.

Maybe do a sage smudge in the home or start to put things away from the holidays that you don't need out anymore.

A spring cleaning that didn't get done earlier in the year may be a good way to spend your time this week.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Dive into your imagination and write, paint or start planning your next home decor project.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of creativity, and dark, rich colors could be attractive to you more than usual. Planning a home renovation project?

The next few days are perfect to schedule quotes or to have conversations with interior designers.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of home and family, and this is a wonderful time to dig into the history of your genealogy.

If you have photos that are still in a box or on your phone, schedule some time over the next few days to sort through them and start to learn things about your family or origin.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Deep conversations and long chats are heartwarming and touching for you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of communication, and this can be a wonderful time to buy a journal to dive into your thoughts and feelings during 2022.

Check out a few personal discovery journals on Amazon or at your local bookstore to see what captures your interests before the new year.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What do you spend your money on the most?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of money, and if you've been just swiping your card without really paying close attention, revisit receipts and statements to see where your financials are headed for this month. Be sure to scan important receipts and file warranties that you may need later.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Who do you want to be and what have you been doing lately to become that person? The Moon enters your zodiac sign, your sector of identity, and this is a wonderful time for self-exploration and discovery.

Spend a few minutes each day this week pondering your life and needs. Give yourself permission to indulge in doing nothing but think or to feel your emotions to gain clarity.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of hidden enemies, and you will know who you can and cannot trust this week.

There can be friends who really are jealous of you and without realizing it, hold you back with their negative attitude or words.

You are better than this, Sagittarius, so despite these antics, you might figure out that some people don't need to know your plans until you've completed them.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friends, and this is a wonderful time to get to know someone better. Use your listening skills.

Connect with friends who you haven't spoken to in a while. In networking situations, use the next few days to find out more information about your prospective clients or to get a better understanding of what needs are there and how to meet them.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of career, and the next few days are great for doing some intense focus on projects and finishing up final details on tasks that are closing out before the end of the year.

You may find a loophole that's needed or get to the bottom of a matter and discover a way to save a budget or maximize how money is being used in your department.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Do you need to refinance your school loans or work on a budget for upcoming college costs?

With the Moon entering the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of higher learning, this week is perfect for filing your FAFSA, searching for grants, and looking at the overall financial picture for your scholastic pursuits.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

