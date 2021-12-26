Your daily horoscope for December 27, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Daily horoscope for December 27, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What are you committed to these days? The energy of the Quarter Moon in Libra is still felt and it continues to intensify your sector of marriage. And this is a crisis point in the astrology of your life.

Sometimes people commit to things that they realize later are more a snare than a help. You may not like being caught in a promise you don't want to keep. It may be time to break it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What do you hope to accomplish before the year is over? The energy of the Quarter Moon in Libra is still felt and it continues to intensify your sector of routines.

Some timely tasks that need your attention should be completed now. This is the time to tie up loose ends and avoid falling behind on deadlines you need to reach.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The energy of the Quarter Moon in Libra is still felt and it continues to intensify your sector of creativity. It's time to make something special and get your imagination flowing.

What is the one hobby you can start that will bring you a sense of fulfillment and happiness? Channel your inner artist into a DIY project that you can complete in a day.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The energy of the Quarter Moon in Libra is still felt and it continues to intensify your sector of home, and this brings any disarray you may have in your household that needs tidying up.

Less clutter can help you have a clear mind, and knowing that you have your personal workspace in order can help you to mentally prepare for the upcoming new year.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Be the person who tries to go above and beyond to say what you really think and feel.

It's easy to receive mixed signals when there's so much going on, so to help smooth things over while the energy of the Quarter Moon in Libra.

With your communication sector activated, think about the quality of your engagement with others, and decide how would you like your conversations to be these days, and work on it.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The energy of the Quarter Moon in Libra is still felt and it continues to intensify your sector of money.

Finances can be a sensitive subject and cause stress this time of year. It's good to assess what your current situation is completely, and then make whatever changes you can, even if they are small.

For example, where are you investing your energy and resources? Perhaps new things like crypto or NFTs are something to look into for the future.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What do you hope to gain so that your life feels improved by the end of this month? The goodness is that this is the perfect time of year to make changes and see results.

With the energy of the Quarter Moon in your sign, you're more open and receptive to your needs and wants in life.

Instead of saying you don't have time, the last week of the year is perfect for making this a priority. This is the time of year to give time to yourself.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The energy of the Quarter Moon in Libra is still felt and it continues to intensify your sector of hidden enemies, and even though you try to be on good terms with all people that does not necessarily mean that you don't have a few people on your radar that you aren't a fan of.

Who are you still holding a grudge against? This week, consider how to make peace in your heart, and even if you don't say it to them directly, forgive and let go.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The energy of the Quarter Moon in Libra is still felt and it continues to intensify your sector of friends, and you tend to have lots of them. Who adds the most value to your life?

Sometimes being so independent can blind you to the people in your life that are there for you when you need them. Today's astrology supports making your appreciation known to the people you value most in your life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The energy of the Quarter Moon in Libra is still felt and it continues to intensify your career sector. Where do you see yourself in the near future?

Life doesn't always turn out the way you'd like it to, but you don't have to passively watch what's going on around you as if you're in a film. There's a lot of support from the universe to make some changes.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You enjoy fresh ideas and intriguing events that prompt you to think deeply and grow your mind. The energy of the Quarter Moon in Libra is still felt and it continues to intensify your sector of education.



Learning new things can be a lot of fun, and when you can get paid to do so, even better. In fact, where are the gaps in your knowledge and how do you intend to fill them?

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Why say everything that you think and feel? Sometimes it's better to be a little reserved and private.

The energy of the Quarter Moon in Libra is still felt and it continues to intensify your sector of secrets.

What do you hope remains out of the light that is also a source of shame? Don't let this area of life worry you. It's in the past and helped you to become the person you are today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

