3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 16, 2021

As much as we’ve heard the buzz about how 2021 was going to be a year so full of change, we had to wait until the last act to see exactly what that means.

With as much talk as there has been it wouldn’t be surprising if you were sick of hearing about all the changes unexpected or otherwise that this year would bring-but the thing is there is a good reason behind it.

This year’s astrology has been dominated by the Saturn Uranus squares.

A transit that maybe has gotten lost in the shuffle of retrogrades and eclipse axis changes but that really has set the tone for the whole year and will continue to do so.

The reason is that Saturn is all about restriction, karmic lessons, and divine timing while Uranus is the wild card of the zodiac who is up for any great big expansive change.

Together these two have pretty much altered the entire landscape of our lives.

While we are experiencing the third and final square between these two on December 24th and 25th they move within a degree of each other today making it start to play a part in the energy that we’re feeling.

And it’s clear that we better take advantage of the energy because we’re not going to see another set of these squares until 2043!

As we see the moon transition from Taurus into Gemini today, we’re going to be able to entertain more unexpected ideas as well as see options that we previously haven’t considered.

With the added expansiveness of our Sag Sun, today is a day to forget how we thought things would go and instead be open to seeing that life may have a completely different plan.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 16, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Even though you haven’t had any big obvious transits affecting you recently, there’s still one that has been working behind the radar which may feel like it’s peaking in the next few days. Officially with the New Moon in Sag on December 4th, we celebrated the end of the eclipse cycle on the Sag/Gem axis. This means that a lesson or theme from the past two years or so has or is still currently wrapping up.

But your annual full moon is in just two days and goes back to the Solar Eclipse that we saw at the beginning of June which means that this moon might be bringing some major endings or moments of realization that have been an important part of that cycle.

This especially can affect your first and seventh house, which is your identity and the relationships in your life. Obviously when we change or even just more fully embrace who we are, the relationships we choose to change as well. We can’t truly be loved for who we are until we actually know who we are.

This is likely an important lesson that is something you’re going to see some major gains in over today and even through the end of the month. Today though with the moon in your sign you’re going to be feeling all of your emotions which is a good thing. It should be a generally positive day with a higher level of confidence enabling you to prepare for whatever this moon tosses your way.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With Saturn still in your sign until 2023 you’re coming up on your first-year anniversary of this planet entering your sign. If you thought the past year was packed full of changes, just wait until next year. Part of the reason for this is the Saturn Uranus squares that we’ve been seeing all year which affects both your first and fourth house.

This means that areas like how you identify with yourself, and your home and family environment won’t just be affected but will have healing brought to it. Saturn moving through your sign means that how you see things will be changing. While this does include yourself it also affects outside of yourself, making you then be able to see things from a different perspective.

Today’s energy will allow you to do just that. Not only being able to have some big moments of understanding things that you haven’t previously been able to but also just finally feeling like you can find peace as well.

This doesn’t mean that you will have it all figured out, but it will make gatherings during the holidays more pleasant. There may be some unexpected moments or events, but it should bring some really beautiful moments that can only happen when we’ve truly healed.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign you are going through a period of time that is definitely all about change thanks to the Venus Retrograde in Cappy. But now it’s not enough that Uranus has been moving through your sign, now he squares off with Saturn for the third and final time this year.

This transit for you has been about who you are and what that means for your career or purpose in life, governed by your first and tenth house. Uranus though brings shake-ups and changes so it may be that what you thought called to you no longer does or that something has run its course.

Uranus is all about freedom though and that is what you will get out of this transit. You should be entering a phase in your life where you are feeling freer to be yourself and embrace who you truly are. Part of this is also you being in the space to put your own self first and no longer only make those decisions and choices that other people are comfortable with.

When we think of stability, we don’t always understand what is truly stable. Sometimes we only choose what is the same rather than what we can grow with. But when we free ourselves from how we think life will go, it opens up infinite possibilities which are what is now just beginning for you.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.