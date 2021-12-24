Your daily horoscope for December 25, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo bringing attention to your sector of routine, and even though today is a holiday, it will be good for you to have one thing that you do that brings a sense of familiarity. Perhaps this could be squeezing in a workout first thing in the morning or spending some one-on-one time with your pet.

Since the Moon will also harmonize with Mercury in your sector of career, it will be tough not to peek in on your work emails or to think about business, but try to avoid it if you can. You deserve the day off.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

With Mercury in your sector of belief and higher learning, you will feel drawn to subjects, people, and conversation that stimulates your mind and give you a sense of curiosity.

With the Moon trine Mercury taking place today, one nice activity can be to read something that intrigues you such as poetry or history.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes the universe wants you to find out something that you need to know.

Your ruling planet is in your sector of secrets, and it prompts a few details to rise to the surface about a person in your life.

You could come across a text or some other form of information that you were not looking for, and this could provide the clarification you needed, but did not look to find.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When the Moon is in Virgo, your sector of communication you are all business, facts, and a little less interested in small talk.

You could be less social and take on the role of a quiet observer. You don't need to force conversations or become the life of the party.

Instead, give yourself permission to relax and take everything in.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Cutting corners and saving time is the best holiday gift you could give to yourself.

So, why not buy something that cuts corners or helps you to avoid wasting your life away on mundane details.

If you see a tool or luxury item on sale or that you can afford, buy it. It's not only a good investment of money but in yourself, too.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When the Moon is in your zodiac sign and it speaks to your ruling planet in Capricorn, you are aware of what you love, what you don't enjoy, and what you can do without.

You will have the desire to indulge in quiet reflection today, but also to give yourself one thing that you love to do to make the day extra sweet.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

We all have that one family member that it feels best to avoid. The gossip of the family who always asks questions that feel invasive, but you answer and regret it later.

This may be where you need to move your life forward, perhaps limiting your time around toxic individuals to pulling out vulnerable family members by inviting them to stay the night at your place or to hang out at theirs.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

A sweet conversation with a friend can help to nip the feeling of loneliness that comes on strongly today.

Reach out to a good friend who you know always makes time to chat with you. Their words of encouragement can mean so much to you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

A little bonus check or some money in your account can make this holiday feel extra special.

You may be gifted a little something that gives you a sense of joy and happiness, that was also unexpected but earned.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Give yourself time to think. There's nothing wrong with clarity, but you can only truly understand what you have allowed yourself to deeply consider.

So if you catch yourself daydreaming, don't force yourself to stop. Enjoy it. Your subconscious may be trying to tell you something.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The past can be part of the present in thought or memory today, but this does not mean you have to share your feelings with others.

Some memories are meant just for you to enjoy and to reflect on because they are meant to remain special.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your love life comes into focus today, and it can be hard for you to resist not talking too much about it with a friend.

Pay attention to social cues and if you notice that others seem to be not as engaged, pull back a little bit.

