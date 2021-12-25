Your daily horoscope for December 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Daily horoscope for December 26, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Life is about balance, Aries, and there are certain things that you need to remember and add back into your life, like friendships beyond work.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of partnerships, and the good news is that these relationships where your interests intersect can extend beyond the day-to-day.

You may encounter a person who you really enjoy being around, and get invited to go out to dinner or to get to know on a personal level. Perhaps, now is the time to accept their invitation.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of daily routines and healthy habits, and it supports being fair to yourself as needed.

Being dedicated to a cause or to something you know you ought to do with your time requires thick skin.

You may be tempted to do more than you planned due to other people trying to get your attention, but Taurus, you need to remain determined to stick to your original plan.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of romance, creativity, and passion, and the day is perfect for finding a new rhythm in life that allows you to explore your playful side.

Maybe spend some time indoors baking cookies or finding a way to reinvent the leftovers.

Research creative solutions for storing wrapping paper and holiday items to get ideas on clearing clutter. Look for something that captures your interest in Pinterest or a vlog by an organizer.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Family matters get complicated, and as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of home and the family.

Certain family members may have felt left out during the holidays but you won't hear their grievances until after the occasion has winded down and everyone has gone home.

This can strike at the heart of you, but you know how it feels when feelings get hurt. This is why you'll know what to say that makes things a bit better, so take a soft approach.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are a social butterfly today, on social media, in person, with nearly everyone.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of communication, and you easily can find yourself be the center of attention if you choose to. This can be a wonderful boost to your ego, as it's good to know that others enjoy your company.

However, be aware of how you spend your time and how too much chatter can lead you in other directions such as gossip, the possibility of regret, and saying things that you wish you could take back later.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of money. Be practical, when shopping for things during after-holiday sales.

So, try not to pick items you know won't last but allure you by their beauty. Try to buy once, buy right, and invest your money wisely.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Rediscover yourself, Libra, The Moon enters your zodiac sign, and this opens the door to your sector of identity and self-improvement. Spend a little bit of time over the next few days with intention.

Do things that build your life and make your day flow better. Curl up on the sofa with a good book or if the evening is free, update and improve your LinkedIn profile to bring it up-to-date.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's hard to let go of the past, and it's even more difficult to think about it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of history, and your karmic relationships, and it may bring an ex from the past into your life again.

When you're thinking of someone and they call or text out of the blue for forgiveness, don't allow yourself to become overly hopeful. Sometimes a small moment in time is all that's needed to provide healing and closure.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of friendships, and this is the perfect time to let your social life take center stage.

You can have your me-time later. It's the holidays. Make room in your life for good friends who you enjoy spending time with, too.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of career and social reputation, and you are going places.

With Saturn in your sector of money with Jupiter, the planet of luck, and Venus conjunct Pluto in your sign, don't sit on your laurels waiting for something to happen. Make something happen. Look and see what's out there that might fit your interests.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of hidden enemies, and you may have dealt with some form of unfairness lately. You have been waiting for a long time to see karma come around and show itself at work.

But, there are times when you cannot wait for justice to be served. You have to go on with your life and stop thinking about it. Truly, you are better off moving forward and putting the past behind you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Give and take are two words worthy of repeating.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of shared resources, and lucky you may be the recipient of an item from a friend or receive supportive help from a friend who has had a good year.

Just remember that when you get something, you don't just receive it for yourself, you are being helped so that one day you can also be of service to others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

