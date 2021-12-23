Your daily horoscope for December 24, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Daily horoscope for December 24, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of habits and routines, and now it's time to get serious.

There's only one week left until the new year is here, and you have a lot of goals and ambitions for 2022.

So, what do you need and want to prioritize? Give yourself a few minutes to ponder your future, and set one concrete goal for the start of January.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your romance sector, and this is when your heart's soft spot gets touched the most.

Taurus, the sentimental part of your longs for simplicity, tradition, and what 'normal' couples do when they are together.

This time of year brings those desires out more and it reminds you how much love you have to give. The key is to be with the right person who appreciates this side of you, and where you don't feel you need to compromise yourself to have what you enjoy.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You bring everyone together, with an infectious laugh or a big smile, there's something about your outgoing personality that places you in the center of the family.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of home, and this provides you motivation to be more grounded and to focus on what matters most in your life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are open to doing all the talking today, but one-on-one relationships are where you will feel most open and expressive.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of communication, and it can be so easy to get into a deep topic and really feel the heaviness of the conversation.



If you're looking for more superficial banter, be the one who tries to keep things light.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have a goal to save and to get out of debt the upcoming year, and with the Moon entering your sector of money, ideas of what that would look like on a practical level can come up for you.

Even though this is a holiday, it's still a good time to start thinking ahead. Consider what corners you might like to cut and how to live within your budget.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's time to be reflective and to think about who you are and the person you'd like to be.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your identity sector, so pay close attention to the words people use to describe you when in conversation.

These can be subtle cues to areas of your life that you've overlooked but could also use some focused attention.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of hidden enemies, and the small areas of life that you overlook can undermine the day if you're not paying close attention to them.

Pay attention to your time management, how you delegate tasks, and be cautious about where you dedicate your energy today. Time can pass by so quickly if you're not keeping one eye on the clock.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Keep in touch with the people you love and don't neglect the friendships that support you all year.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your networking sector. Have a party to go to? A conversation could send you down a path to a job lead or perhaps an introduction that could become a job offer.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

You know you're supposed to be focusing on family, but early in the morning, you might put some time aside to focus on work-related tasks.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of career, so sending out a few resumes early may seem right for you to do. If you do it early, it likely won't upset the day and give you a sense of accomplishment that's just for yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's always room to learn and to grow, Capricorn. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of higher learning.

So look through some of the latest podcasts to subscribe and listen to during your walks and housework. You'll enjoy having a few things lined up for you to hear before your next workout.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

So many opportunities are present to do things for others, and this can help you to get out of the holiday blues that you have felt this week. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of shared resources and secrets.

Don't hide your emotions and feelings of anxiety about the upcoming festivities. Share your thoughts. Chances are that someone else is feeling it too, and really appreciate your honesty.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

When you are ready to take the leap, you'll know.



The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of commitment, and this earthly energy gives you a strong sense of assurance in a particular area of your life.

If you aren't feeling 100 percent invested and able to give of yourself, listen to what your heart is trying to tell you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.