Your daily horoscope for December 23, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

One more day with the Moon in Leo and time to focus on your passion. It's a good idea to be true to yourself, Aries.

While it may not be convenient or easy to set aside time each day on your favorite hobby or doing something that you love, it's important to try to anyway.

Passion in your life gives a sense of purpose and meaning, and this is so important for you to experience each day. So commit to it, as much as you can.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

With the Moon in Leo, family and home matters are two areas to focus your time and attention.

The Moon in Leo is emotionally fiery, and you may be too. So many emotions come up during this time of year, and people have expectations about how things ought to be.

It's a lot of pressure to perform, Taurus, but try to keep the holiday in perspective — love is what matters most.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Everyone longs to be heard, and even though you are a strong communicator, your ability to hear the opinions of others and read between the lines are an essential skill, too.

You can be someone people can trust and share their thoughts and feelings. During this time of year, it's good to have a person you can confide in and, for a friend or family member, it's likely you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in your sector of personal property is a wonderful time to delight yourself in the things that you already have.

If you have items at home that you value but don't often enjoy, change that. Spend time on your front porch and enjoy the sunset. Bring out the board games or old records and play them during family time.

What you don't love completely, and can donate, consider letting someone else have things you no longer need and can do without.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When the Moon is in your sign, it's a good time to do things for yourself including activities that improve your well-being.

If you have not started to create a routine for the winter, write a plan down. Plan ahead for after the holidays so you can close the year strongly and set the new year for success.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in fiery Leo brings intensity to your enemy sector. When you are aware of things that inhibit your life or get in the way of your goals, it's important to do something about it.

Work on minimizing risk and avoiding situations that open you to vulnerability. Make securing certain areas of your life, time, and resources a priority this week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Nurture your friendships, Libra. The Moon in Leo encourages the making of lasting memories that cultivate supportive partnerships that thrive on consistent interaction.

Good friends are much-needed in your life and without them, you might feel lonely at times. If it's been too long since you've reached out to someone who you used to be close to, make it a point to connect before the year is over.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Certain things you've done up to now have built a solid reputation for you, Scorpio, and with the Moon, in Leo, you may receive some form of recognition for all your hard work and effort.

You are a rising star and a strong leader, and these traits are what stand out the most for you this week.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's a week to learn and grow from both hands-on experiences and from books, movies, and other forms of media that provide the information you need to sharpen your mind and skills.

Don't shy away from investing in yourself. There are lots of things that the universe has planned for you, and it's positioning you to expand in a huge way.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's impossible to avoid certain realities in life, and this holiday season you might hear about a passing of a friend or someone whom you have thought a lot about lately.

This news can be heartbreaking, to say the least, but it's also a good reminder to prepare your own self for the future, such as having your own will in order and any important paperwork for family to find should they ever need it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Partnerships and positive relationships are easy to form while the Moon in Leo. You won't have to try too hard to make promising connections.

Communication flows for you today. Use this time to make last-minute calls or to set important meetings for after the holidays.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your routines, priorities, and things that make life flow matter.

While you may feel challenged to keep up the pace this week, you will find it a relief to return to what is predictable, controlled, and familiar to you soon.

Be fully present in each moment, but keep an eye out for the future when things return to normal for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.