Your daily horoscope for December 22, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday during Capricorn Season and the Moon in Leo.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

A great day is here for you, Aries, and with the Moon in Leo, your passion sector you have a lot of support from the universe to get little errands done and to tie up any loose ends that need to be completed.

The day's Moon trine Mars gives you an added boost of energy when you need it. Feeling a little low on energy, get into the sun to inspire you to get moving.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon square Uranus in your zodiac sign can imply that a few things people in your family may be at odds with you— and each other.

You don't need to get yourself caught up in the drama should the holiday tension have individuals losing their cool. Instead, focus on what you can control, Taurus, and that is yourself.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in Leo emphasizes your sector of local travel and community, and it is speaking with Saturn in your religious sector.

The time is perfect for reconnecting with a spiritual practice, or if you're a person who enjoys attending a mass, giving to a church or soup kitchen during this time of year, do a drop off of items that you know can help the homeless in your community.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in Leo highlights your sector of personal property, and this is the perfect time to put finishing touches on the exterior and interior of your home to make things look festive and lively.

Pick up a poinsettia or build a gingerbread house with your children or significant other and display it in a prominent location for everyone to see.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Fortunately for you, the Moon gives you an extra boost of energy while it continues to transit your zodiac sign today (and tomorrow). This little love light gives you permission to do something special for yourself.

Lounge a little longer after a hard day at work or spend some time curled up on the sofa to watch a movie with your furry friend.

Have something personal and important to attend to? Finding the perfect gift or getting squeezed in for a last-minute haircut or manicure might not be too difficult today.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Health-related matters are important to take into consideration for today and tomorrow.

The Moon in your hidden enemy sector encourages you to pay close attention to things that you may overlook easily but can be detrimental when you do.

The Moon in Leo speaks with Saturn in your sector of health and routines, so it's advisable to stick with what you know when unsure. A little extra caution is always good to practice anyway. Better safe than sorry.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The next few days the Moon highlights your friendship sector.

It's a wonderful day for hanging out with a best friend doing some last-minute window shopping while enjoying the hustle and bustle of the week.

Have a few people on your list to reach out to? Today and tomorrow are perfect for connecting with close friends and saying hello.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This could be a big day for you with the Moon in Leo emphasizing work and your public reputation.

You have a lot of people who admire your work ethic and hold you in high regard. It's important not to abuse your power if you're in a management role. You may be slightly more intimidating than usual today.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Everything you do and say has some sort of spiritual connotation even if you're not fully aware of the impact your words have on others.

The day is perfect for meditation, intention setting, and planning the next book you will read. Pick up a copy of the Four Agreements and plan to read it early next year.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's advisable not to say too much about things that you don't want to be repeated, and if you are trying to keep certain things a secret, be careful not to drop hints or think that conversations won't be overheard.

The Moon in Leo in your sector of secrets may encourage information coming to light. So, be selective and cautious for today through tomorrow.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your partnership sector lights up when the Moon is in the sign of Leo. This is a great time for forging professional relationships and even romantic ones.

Use this time wisely to see what areas you are most compatible in, and look at how to make the most of opportunities that involve other individuals.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's a quiet day compared to the rest of the week. Reset and focus on improving your routine and day-to-day tasks.

This is a great time to be intentional and focused on what small things you can accomplish today without much effort.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.