Daily horoscope for December 18, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are full of ideas and there is so much that you may want to say, so be mindful of how strongly you get your point across.

The Full Moon arrives in Gemini, your solar house of communication, and this lunar cycle is about letting go and releasing. Some of which you won't have to do all on your own.

Just before the Moon perfects, it will speak with Neptune in your sector of hidden enemies. Someone is going to reveal a part of themselves you may not like, and this will be the final straw for you—true closure.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This Full Moon takes place in your sector of money and personal property, and for you, this transit can be a tough one. Your sign considers carefully what it has and what it needs, and sometimes you can be determined to keep life's comforts nearby.

The Moon in Gemini is going to challenge your thinking. You might start to view items with less desire than usual.

You may begin to feel as though you don't want clutter or to work so hard for material things. Be prepared to rethink many things that you typically have felt were necessities of life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Personal development. Evolving. Change. These are all things you are greatly familiar with, but when is enough going to be enough for the shapeshifter of astrology?

You have to slow it down. This year has been nothing but change, and now it's time for you to grow roots and set in on one thing that you can believe in, cultivate and do.

This Full Moon in your sign is going to have you bringing out the trash of life (so to speak).

You'll kick to the curb what does not serve you any longer. What's busy work in your world is going to get the pink slip, and you'll start to only do what you know is best for your goals.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This Full Moon will affect your sector of hidden enemies, and there are people in your life who have not been too kind. You know who they are and they have hurt your heart, but there is a time and place to severe ties. Now, is likely going to reveal when that will work for you.

You may have imagined yourself being brave enough to set a boundary or to just delete a friend off of your Facebook and leave their messages on read. But, this lunar cycle can do something special for you—have things change in such a way that you need to do nothing at all. The ties severed all on their own in a way that is peaceful and harmonious but final.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You love people, and you appreciate friendships, but not every person needs to have access to you all of the time. Your social habits and your online presence have become a distraction from your goals.

With this Full Moon in Gemini, you will view your time wisely, and be less inclined to give it away to people who do not deserve to take space in your life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Work is work but you want a career. You need to know that your energy invested is not for nothing.

The good news is that someone at your job, a decision-maker, has been observing your ethic and they have a plan for how to use your skills in a way that benefits you and the company.

You might not see the change now, but soon, Virgo a buzz can come up that you're headed for a promotion, a move, or a change in your professional life that you'll love.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are learning as you go that some things are not meant to be, and even if it's a painful process, goodbyes are necessary evils. The beautiful thing about this Full Moon is that you get a chance to start a new beginning.

Letting go can be the start of a wonderful journey, and if you're reading to live your life in fulfilling and purposeful ways, don't fight anymore. Let it happen.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Secrets are not always good to keep, and sometimes you need to just air out your thoughts and forgive yourself for the guilt you feel.

This Moon in Gemini is opening the door to a clean and clear conscience. Guilt is not good to hold on to, and you will feel so much better once you've let go of negative energy.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this Full Moon invites you to let go of the type of love you know is not good for you. You may have been holding on to an idea of romance, but it's to work out in the way that you hoped, and now you've had enough. The checkpoint can be in your professional life as well.

A partnership that you hoped would form could be showing you red flags and now you want to end it. If you don't act on your instinct, guess what, Sagittarius, the universe may step in and usher out this energy for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Routines are important, but if they do not move the dial forward what good are they? This Full Moon is asking you to ditch the theories and to view your time as a limited resource that demands practical use of it.

You have been procrastinating and delaying the inevitable, but the time has come to start making important changes that will improve the status of your life, mental well-being, and even extend to your future.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are a person of true compassion, and you know that the world needs more empathy and consideration and less judgment. This is why this Full Moon in Gemini can have you ready to give of your time and effort in charity.

You may decide that you want to give back to the community and do something to help others in a big way. This is the time to clear your plate of anything that makes you feel you're being self-serving and start charity work or volunteering in some way.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Not all battles are equal, and this Full Moon is going to rock the boat in your family life. Someone has been throwing their weight around trying to be in charge, and you are not having it.

You are ready to make a big difference in your home, and this is going to be a tough time for you. You might be breaking through some cryptic ways of viewing the world or letting go of toxic advice-givers and just listening to your inner voice instead.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

