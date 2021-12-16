Your daily horoscope for December 17, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Daily horoscope for December 17, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Watch what you say, especially when you are around friends. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, bringing attention to your communication sector.

Of course, you aren't afraid to share your opinion, but some people may not be ready to receive it. So use your strong sense of perception to read the room. Tune into who is in the audience when conversing with others.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Be cautious on spending because what you save now, you'll need later. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, bringing attention to your sector of money.

Think about the future, Taurus, and use your practical nature to buy smartly. It's so easy to get caught up in the holiday season and think that you won't get a better deal later. You might, and if not, would that matter?

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's time to grow up, Gemini. You need to think about the future. The time to work on yourself is now, and while the Moon spends the day in your zodiac sign.

As a result, you are more in touch with your inner wants and needs. It's good for you to have this level of insight into your life because with the New Year fast approaching, set important purposeful and meaningful goals.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Not everyone can be trusted, and when you spot a red flag, don't ignore it. Everyone has a person in their life who tries to hide their true intentions at one point or another. And out of the kindness of your heart, you may be inclined to look the other way.

This will be a mistake for you while the Moon is in your sector of hidden enemies. Don't give it a second chance if something is revealed to you. That only leaves room for more of the same, and you’re trying to remove toxicity from your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, bringing attention to your sector of friendships, and you want to socialize, have fun, and spend time with others.

But, Saturn has bigger plans, and for right now, making plans won’t be easy. But you have responsibilities to tend to, and others do too. And loneliness is good, and you can concentrate on yourself. So, throw in a podcast and develop yourself for the day.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Put your best foot forward and arrive with your A-game. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, bringing attention to your sector of career.

Even if you don’t feel connected to your job or handle the passion, you had at the start. Imagine the potential your future can bring and how much your expertise does have value. Maintain a strong sense of optimism and stick-to-it-ness.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Play it smart and take your lessons seriously. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, bringing attention to your education sector.

Going to school can feel like a luxury you cannot afford right now, but investigate it if you have the opportunity open to you. You may be surprised at how the doors open, and things start to manifest to help you achieve your dream degree.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Someone will be stingy, and you will dislike this side of their character. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, bringing attention to your sector of shared resources, so your eyes are on who has what and is giving.

The thing is that everyone has their limitations, and someone may have given too much or too little and are trying to figure out what works for them. Try not to assume their actions are intentional. You may be surprised that they are more than happy to explain what’s happening in their world when you ask.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, bringing attention to your sector of commitment. You might be holding back for now because giving of yourself feels too risky.

No one really can give of themselves when they don’t feel secure. There can be lots of questions that come up, including ‘what’s the point in giving of yourself if you can’t know where it will lead”. And, you might find that even you are struggling to know whether or not you’re all in. It’s time to talk this out and see the status of your relationship.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Do what you can, and if you can't do it all, that's OK. There's always time later. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, bringing attention to your sector of daily duties.

You may feel pulled in so many different directions that it can be hard to know what to focus on first. Make a list. Think about your personality and what works best for you. Don’t add anything else to your plate, especially if you are feeling swamped and super busy.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You might be fresh out of ideas, so don't force it. Do something completely different from the usual, and you'll find that your imagination gets stimulated.

Blame it on the Moon, which spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, bringing attention to your sector of creativity. Boredom can actually be good for you. Don’t try to force yourself to perform. Just allow things to happen because they will.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, bringing attention to your home and family sector. Someone has to take the lead and make a decision, and you may not like their choices. Remember that it’s not your problem.

You can’t walk a mile in their shoes; you’re only thinking about their problems. If they don’t want your help, don’t insist. Eventually, they will graduate from the school of hard knocks and wish they had listened to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.