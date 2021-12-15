Your daily horoscope for December 16, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Talk it out, Aries. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of communication.

You are chattier than usual and eager to solve problems. This is a great day for making things happen and sharing your thoughts and ideas with a friend or teammate.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Easy come, easy go is the motto of the day. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of money.

You are drawn toward pleasure and hope that you can enjoy some quality time with a friend. Go out. See a movie or grab a coffee and do some window shopping.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Know who you are, Gemini, you'll need to be grounded within yourself. The Moon enters your zodiac sign, which is also your sector of identity, and self-doubt can be followed by confidence.

When you feel overwhelmed by life look back at all the things you've managed to do over a short period of time. You've got this, Gemini, and when you think you're going to drown with all the work you face, remember that you already know how to make it through these waves

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Toxic people are the worst, Cancer, and those energy vampires will drain you if you're not careful.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of hidden enemies, and you may find that you're unable to shake off the feeling that you need to remove yourself from a bad situation. No one needs that much negativity in their life anyway.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are in good company, and you find your place in this world among people you can laugh with and enjoy being around.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of friendship, so don't waste the evening spending it feeling lonely or alone. Reach out to a friend or even an acquaintance. Go to dinner. Make plans.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Life changes and you are going to evolve with the times. You may even get a promotion or start to look for a job that is better suited for your skillset.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of career and social status, and the energy of the shapeshifter in astrology is yours to gleam. Want to change careers?

Today is perfect for looking at what you might like to do. Curious about a field? Start putting your vibe out there and soon you'll be bumping into someone who does what you want to know more about.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of higher learning, and if you've been thinking about going to college or signing up for an online school, then check out the books that have topped the list on the subject.

Watch YouTube videos by experts in the field. Familiarize yourself with what's out there and learn as much as you can.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are luckier than usual today. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of shared resources.

Someone's misfortune could benefit you in some way, and a person you love could receive a bonus and want to share some of it with you by taking you out or buying you a nice gift that makes life easier for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have your reservations about jumping over to the other side and going from single to married.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of commitment, and you will want to know that your investment is worth your time.

The last thing you need is to become disappointed in public. You want your space and value your privacy more than most.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of daily duties. With your eyes focused on the prize, you'll also want to keep a list of our conversations handy.

You might think you'll remember what you said you'd do and forget. So try to remain present at the moment, but contentious not to waste memory.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of creativity. Fresh ideas and your imagination are all you need.

You need color to bring light and allure that removes the drab from a room, so go for seasonal shades or something that screams for recognition.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Make it a point to do one nice thing for your sweetheart.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your sector of the home, and this is a tough time for you. You are dealing with a difficult person who has a lot of respect issues. Uncool! Show respect, and model it for others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.