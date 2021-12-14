Your daily horoscope for December 15, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

Daily horoscope for December 15, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are determined and capable, Aries. Not only do you have the strength to see a job through, you're more cautious than usual, and this is what you need.

You have felt pressed for time when first starting a project, but now that you get the support of Saturn, you can remove the barriers that block your vision and see plain as day.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are practical, Taurus, down to your bones, so when you hear people say 'have faith', you might have a touch of cynism that comes up that asks 'faith in what'?

But despite your stubborn ways, you will have faith and hope in what will be because you don't give up.

You may not see the light at the end of the tunnel today, but you know it's there, and you're here for it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have to wait right now, and even though your impatience is hitting an all-time high, Gemini, deep down inside, you know that this is the way it has to be. Yes, it hurts, but you are growing strong, aren't you?

The lessons you learn during these moments of adversity can't be taught in a book or a class. Nope. You have to earn your stripes, and you are, you really are.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Don't tell everyone your dreams. Instead, keep certain things to yourself. Then, when you hold your vision inside your heart, you give it a place to grow and take root in your spirit.

It can feel right to blurt out what you hope for to the world for clicks and affirmations, but the truth is that this will not get you where you want to be.

You need to work hard, and that means also working smart. Keep your power to yourself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The world can be so loud at times with all its demands, hustle, and bustle, You have been keeping the pace, but even you, Leo, can get tired sometimes.

While you may not have the luxury for a big cat nap, you can find a quiet place in your own spirit to hang on to for peace. Aim for serenity in your heart, and be the quiet in the storm.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Everything seems to fall into place when you live your life with intention. Even your priorities, goals, and dreams— the people you choose to be around—are all met with purpose.

Today, you are in the right state of mind to do things from a place of integrity and intelligence. Moreover, you are making things happen with such beauty and grace, Virgo, that everyone will take notice.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's okay to have strong reactions to new information. However, it's a lot to process when you are caught off-guard, and being able to sit back and ponder what you have just discovered is vital for you to do.

It's good to give yourself the time and freedom to perceive what is happening around you. Right now, you don't need to have all the answers or to take action. Simply just be.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's essential to listen to others at times. Good advice is always welcomed from the right resource and straight from the heart.

When you feel as though you are unsure about what you are doing in your life, reach out to someone you trust. A friend can know what to say to you at the right time.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It may be hard for you not to speak your mind, but today it is vital to keep specific thoughts and feelings to yourself.

You will be full of information, but too much too soon is not helpful to anyone. Even though you really want to just express yourself, be patient. The right time will come.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You will finally have a firm grasp on the meaning of the word ‘security,’ and you’ll know without a doubt that it comes from within.

You have experienced a bit of last this year, and it has been hard for you to feel as though anything is secure or solid in your life.

But, today, you will finally come to a place where inside, you have peace, serenity, and confidence.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Trust yourself, Aquarius. You've had to grow up fast in this life, and there are still parts of you catching up from all that you've learned in such a short amount of time.

You are putting a lot of pressure on yourself to perform, but there's no need for it right now. Everything will fall into place. You'll see.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The past is behind you, so why are you allowing it to have such a significant presence in your future?

You don't need to drag around what used to be. You can forget yesterday and anticipate all that life will bring with your chin held up high.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.