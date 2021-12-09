Your daily horoscope for December 11, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

Daily horoscope for December 11, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of identity. Take time to get to know yourself once again.

It has been a while since you have really given yourself a good look at. Journal, talk to a friend and ask them their opinion about what they see and you.

Look at your goals for the next year and start to set a plan in place for how you will reach them.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of hidden enemies.

You are ready to cut back from things that no longer work for you. You may find the drive and determination to release yourself from individuals who are not healthy for you.

And also, you may be ready to remove routines that no longer suit your needs.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of friendship.

It's good to have a friend that sharpens your resolve and helps you to see things that you would not see without their criticism.

Even though it hurts, be open to their feedback. And, find some value in the challenges that they have brought to your attention.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of career.

You're going to be very busy at work, but the rewards will be there for you as you continue to give the best of yourself.

This can feel like a very adverse time in your life, but don't worry, good things are going to come your way.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of higher learning.

Going back to school can be quite a challenge for you but it does not mean that you should shark away from the task.

You will have to juggle a lot of responsibilities at the same time. And this may mean that you will need to make sacrifices that are unpleasant but necessary.

If it's worthwhile for you, continue to do so.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of shared resources.

It's tough to make things work when you have to share with others.

A group project or something that involves many people can become complicated due to personalities, but this is a wonderful time for you to learn about people and how everyone can get along if they try to see each other's points of view.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of commitment.

A relationship could come to an end but not without good reason. It can be surprising and cited for you, but when a little bit of time has passed, you able to see things clearly and you will understand the reason why.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of daily duties.

You may not be able to get through all the things you have planned for today, but that does not make you a failure.

Instead focus on doing the best that you can with the items that you are able to attend to. Some things just aren't meant to be and the delay is there to protect you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of passion.

A passion project could become an ambitious endeavor. You may not even be able to stop until the night is gone.

This can be a day where you will want to cross everything else on your schedule and focus only on one thing until it is complete.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of home and the family.

A home with too much contention is not a home at all. It can be difficult to live in an environment where too many people want to be the boss and no one wants to follow. Today, cut yourself some slack.

Try to find things to do that help you to maintain your sanity during this difficult time that will pass after the moon is out of Aries.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of communication.

A contentious person is difficult to have a conversation with today. But, if you navigate this time wisely, you will rise above the problems and also provide solutions that the other person did not think about.

Instead, you will be the peacemaker.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of money.

Be careful with money. This is a time where spending could become a problem for you. Be cautious about impulse purchases and buying things because you think that there is not going to be enough.

Remember that the world is full of abundance and a law of attraction still stands.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

