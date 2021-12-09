Your daily horoscope for December 10, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Friday.

Daily horoscope for December 10, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have been tolerating a situation for way longer than most people ever could, and it's been a test of your patience, but now, patience is gone.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of hidden enemies, and these people, situations, and relationships are no longer tolerable.

You might start to block, delete phone numbers and ghost individuals that you don't even like, and you also know that they really don't like you, too.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Being there for someone is such a good thing to do, and you might have someone in your life that truly needs your help but has not told you yet.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of friendships, and this is a crisis point in a relationship that can indicate you having to be there with intensity.

If you've been living in your own little world, it's time to step out for a moment and connect with people you care about to see how they are doing and if there's anything they need.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A decision needs to be made about a job offer or if you're thinking you'd like to change careers, the chance to apply and get an interview for a dream job is here.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of career and social status.

The universe is showing you some support for making key changes by putting the right decision-makers before you. Don't let the next few days pass if your desire is to make a change.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of higher learning. This is the perfect time to sign up for a class, watch YouTube videos, chat with a mentor or take a crash course online.

You don't always need to get a formal education or training to do a job or get certain skill sets. And, if you've fallen short at work or in an area of your life that's been a struggle, set some time aside the next few days to attend to this area of your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources, and if you've felt a financial pinch, a break is coming your way.

You might get an advance of some sort, or even a gift from someone that is similar to a type of inheritance.

The flow of goodness is coming to you through the law of attraction and it's through a friend or a person whom you are related to. Be receptive when this happens and don't turn it away. The gifts are coming to you for a reason, and that's to benefit you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

A defining moment can take place over the next few days in your relationships.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of commitment, and you might feel the pressure to perform or sense that a person who has been slightly distance is beginning to come back around again.

This could be the change you've hoped for and a positive sign of things to come.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of daily duties. Where do you spend time that you have considered it helpful or wasteful?

It's time for a change in the way things are done, and a review of how you handle your time is timely.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Make time for something special, and don't cut any corners. Pull out all the stops and treat yourself to a nice evening with someone special.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of romance. It's been too long since you've enjoyed yourself and allowed some of the fun passion to enter your life. Why not tonight?

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

A conflict among family members could take place today, but this is not something to allow yourself to become upset over.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of home and family, and adjustments are not always comfortable, but what you can do is try to use humor and love to get everything through this phase without creating problems that need to be dealt with later.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

An important conversation can be had right now, and it may involve some sort of confrontation.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of communication, and it may be tough to share your feelings, but do your best.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of money.

During this time, try not to spend senselessly or to make big purchases without thinking them through first.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of identity.

A change to how you do things may become necessary. Don't be too afraid to change. Embrace it. The new year is coming and makes it the perfect time to start.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

