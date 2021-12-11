Your daily horoscope for December 12, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

Daily horoscope for December 12, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Impulsivity is your weakness, and with Mars in transition, you're at risk of being impatient today. Still, you might even surprise yourself at how well you can exercise self-discipline — when needed, of course.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sign, and here it's agitated and not in the best mood. But, no worries.

Mars will speak to Saturn, who may help remove things off of your plate that you cannot deal with anymore. Seriously, Aries. Take a step back and breathe. The universe has everything under control.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today, you'll need to think fast on your feet, and for someone who does not like to rush anything important, you might fight the idea a bit.



Many things are evolving right now that will require a swift response. The Aries Moon can give you a desire to take control of what seems to threaten your happiness.

With Saturn in your sector of beliefs, it can be so easy to think that your actions aren't measured by something greater than yourself. However, it's still a good idea to do the right thing, even when no one else is watching.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You like to move toward the future, but today, you're going to have trouble letting go, and you'll need someone who cares, listens, and that you can talk to.

It's always nice when you can share how you feel with a person who knows your history and is familiar with your past. The day is perfect for catching up with people you used to know.

Friends come and go, so when you cross paths with a unique person and sparks fly, don't hang on to the idea of forever. Live in the moment.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

A lot can happen in a day, and you might go from one frame of mind to another without really understanding what caused such a big mood swing.

You love like you need to, but when your reputation is on the line, be cautious about who you allow to create a disruption in your day, especially at work.

Remember that boundaries at the workplace do matter, even if you are comfortable around a coworker. But, at the same time, on the clock, keep it professional.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are ready for adventure, and you will want to take a massive leap of faith and do something fun. Still, with Saturn in your sector of relationships and commitment, FOMO is going to be a real battle.

You won't be able to make a decision, and a part of you might hold back due to thinking that someone else should initiate or take the lead on making plans.

But, Leo, the school of life teaches you that it's essential to decide something and do it because it's what you want for yourself.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have been generous, but this time around, Virgo, don't give someone everything at the expense of yourself. This is the season of giving, and you are caught up in the wonder and joy of the season.

Everything is starting to open up, and it's as though there's hope back in the world.

But, while you're out and about getting gifts for friends and family, remember that the other part of the holiday spirit is setting resolutions and goals. Remember to also put some that include your health and your best interest.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

So many things are happening in your love life; you need to pause to catch your breath and not get caught up in the what-ifs. Yes, there are things you didn't do the way you wanted to, but there are also lots of choices you made that were correct, timely, and purposeful.

Give yourself credit for those moments. Why put the most weight on things that do not reflect the highest part of your life's expression. If you choose to overthink about anything today, consider the good you have done this week.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Do what you can, when you can. But if you find it hard to keep up with the day's pace, don't sweat it. You'll catch up before you know it.

Life can be so hurried and, at the end of it all, you'll ask yourself, who were you trying to impress anyway? There's no competition for you to win.

Be careful not to push too hard or force yourself into the role of the leader. With Saturn in your house of authority figures today, you may find that you are assuming way more responsibility than you need to right now.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Give yourself the right to have fun, and let your creativity get the best of you. Do art. Enjoy some music, and make time for play.

Saturn is in your communication sector today, and truthfully, you're ready for some peace and quiet. So more me-time is a welcomed experience.

Take a walk where you can think and just soak in everything that is going on around you. Awaken all of your senses, and really give yourself permission to embrace the energy of the day.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

People don't always agree, and someone will have to decide. It might as well be you. You are fair and practical-minded. With your ruling planet in the house of money and personal property, you are protective over the risk and cost of whatever it is your face.

This makes you a great person to bounce ideas off of. It can also give you the wisdom and clarity you need to make financial decisions for yourself and others.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are open for debate, and this could be the time where an argument you present actually makes a difference. Maintain a level head.

With the Moon speaking to Saturn in your sign today, it's easy to take things personally even when they are not about you.

Be sure to check in and ask clarifying questions whenever you feel confused about a message you think came across wrongly but want to give a person the benefit of the doubt.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Be smart with finances. Evaluate your situation and make a snap decision that improves your spending and budget, so you don't waste time or income.

You get the benefit of Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of hidden enemies. As a result, you will remain on your toes and sense when a situation is not ideal for you and you need to make some adjustments to your schedule.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

