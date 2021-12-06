Your daily horoscope for December 7, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Daily horoscope for December 7, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's a mix of playful and serious energy for you over the next few days. In fact, Aries, the next few days are bound to be busier than usual on the social front.

If you've been craving some attention, chances are that you will find it. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your friendship sector.

This is the perfect time to start networking and reaching out to people you'd like to meet. Keep yourself up-to-date on the latest politics, and if you're super passionate about anything that's trending, be sure to follow your favorite influencers to stay in the know.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The next few days will bring attention to your sector of career and social reputation, and this will activate conversation at work especially with people who you often have to work on group projects and collaborate with.

If you need to concentrate to hit deadlines be sure to keep the door closed, and if you love a good side conversation, having your lines of communication open will prove to be fruitful to you.

You are bound to overhear something important about your reputation and what others think of your work ethic, so keep your ears open and be receptive to feedback this week.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The next few days your sector of education and personal philosophy get a boost when the Moon shifts from Capricorn into Aquarius.

The Moon in an air sign will have your overthinking about subjects that you're curious about. You may be the philosopher of the group sharing some advice or giving someone a piece of your mind (even if they didn't ask for it) over dinner or coffee.

This is not the time to post before reviewing what you say on social media as you may be inclined to sound a bit lofty. In fact, if you feel like digging into topics that intrigue you read up about them by picking up the latest book on a subject you want to learn more about.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters your sector of shared resources, and where there is love generosity can be found. The Aquarius Moon is about helping others and concerns related to humanity.

These are topics that are dear and near to your heart too, and you can use this time to do acts of charity that feel right for the holiday season.

From donating to your favorite cause over the next few days to choosing a child to sponsor and buy an angel holiday gift, the time is here for you to be kind and giving — exactly the person you love to be.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your love life has not been as active as you'd like with Saturn in Aquarius, but you get a boost of energy starting today as the Moon enters your solar house of commitment.

In fact, plan to be social and to entertain if you enjoy it. The next few days are active for you in the love and partnership sector.

Your dating life can be really exciting and you are going to get a lot of attention from others, so it's a good time to ask someone out or get dressed up to go with friends to social events.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Team up with a friend after work or get together with a family member who you need to get input from to plan out your holiday shopping or any timely errands this week.

With the Moon in sociable Aquarius, your sector of routines lights up and this makes you more open to having company while getting things done.

You might enjoy chatting and catching up while driving around town or meeting someone for lunch in between tasks that you have to do.

Keep it light and simple for the next few days, Virgo, and use the energy of people in your life to keep you from burning out.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The next few days are going to vibe well with your friendly personality and love of people, as the Moon in Aquarius encourages conversations, interaction and finding things that you enjoying doing, not by yourself but with someone you like having around.

The Moon in Aquarius activates your sector of pleasure and creativity, so if you have plans to make some homemade goodies or crafts, plan to start these projects at the top of the week.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may want to put some boundaries up the next few days as privacy could be invaded easily while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of family and authority figures.

Scorpio, since you prefer to be your own boss and not have too many people weighing in on your decisions, keep your plans to yourself, especially if you're still working through the details and don't want any feedback yet.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The next few days are where you shine, Sagittarius, and you may find yourself the center of attention. What you say can be heard loud and clear by friends and family.

You have the green light to speak your mind openly and broadly, both on social media and one-on-one chats as the Moon in Aquarius makes conversation flow for you — a great time for contracts, negotiations and getting paperwork done.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You might find that it's easier to get a loan or find out the answer to a pending application over the next few days with the Moon in your sector of money.

The Moon in Aquarius is a great time to shop around for interest rates, and if you've been trying to save a bit on debt, call your creditors to see if they can give you a competitive rate to save a little.

You may be surprised how easy it can be to talk someone about school loans or to get financial advise through Wednesday while the Moon transits Aquarius.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters your sign today after being in your house of hidden enemies and mentally, you need this break as the last few days could have been exhausting.

The next few days you can have one of two reactions to the Moon being in your sign. You can feel like it's time to do some cleaning out of old clothing, makeup, and items you no longer need or use.

But the Moon in your sign can also have you feeling a little lower in your energy, so if this happens take it easy and try not to push yourself too hard until around Thursday of this week.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters your hidden enemies sector and despite your best intentions, Pisces, you might experience some feelings of distrust and paranoia about people who are toxic and seem to act strangely toward you lately.

Don't second guess yourself when you start to get the feeling that a person needs to be less involved in your life. The next few days are meant to be insightful and to help you with clarifying your relationships and interactions with others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

